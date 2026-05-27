Jeff Bezos went on TV to whine about Mamdani villainizing billionaires the very next day NYC collected $9 million from Amazon for breaking the law

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has successfully collected $9 million in unpaid fines from Amazon, as reported by Novara Media. This move comes just days after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos publicly criticized the mayor’s approach to taxing the wealthy and managing public services.

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Mamdani’s office announced the recovery of the money last week, bringing a hefty sum into the city’s coffers from a company that, according to the city, had been violating clean air regulations. The issue stems from Amazon’s parked vehicles leaving their engines running, which, let’s be honest, is a real nuisance for air quality and an obvious violation.

The mayor didn’t mince words when addressing the situation. “Amazon is worth $2tn. Yet it did not deign to pay the millions of dollars it racked up in unpaid fines as its trucks illegally polluted our air and forced New Yorkers to breathe in their exhaust,” Mamdani stated. He made it crystal clear that his administration is serious about accountability, adding, “We are going to collect every dollar they owe the people of this city.”

That’s the kind of determination you love to see when a city is trying to enforce its rules

Lisa F Garcia, commissioner of the city’s Department of Environmental Protection, echoed this sentiment, offering strong support for the mayor’s actions. “I applaud Mayor Mamdani and the Department of Finance for securing more than $9m in illegal idling fines from Amazon, which has long been among the top worst idling offenders in the city,” she said. It really highlights that this wasn’t a one-off issue, but a persistent problem that needed addressing.

This collection of fines happened in the same week that Bezos appeared on CNBC, offering his opinions on taxes and public services, which definitely stirred the pot. During his interview, Bezos wasn’t shy about criticizing New York’s public education system. He even went so far as to suggest that even doubling the taxes he pays wouldn’t make a difference for local teachers. This really got people talking, especially given the context of the city’s financial needs.

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has collected $9m (£6.6m) in unpaid fines from Amazon, which has been violating the city's clean air laws by leaving engines running on its parked vehicles.



His office announced the recovery of the money last week, days after Amazon CEO Jeff… pic.twitter.com/ZB37W0qhhB — Novara Media (@novaramedia) May 25, 2026

Bezos used a pretty vivid analogy to drive his point home, saying, “If we ran Amazon the way New York City runs their school system, your packages would take six weeks to arrive.” He also offered his general thoughts on how taxes should be handled across the U.S., suggesting that the bottom half of earners should pay 0% in income taxes. He posed a question to the interviewer, Andrew Ross Sorkin, asking, “Why is a nurse in Queens who makes $75,000 a year paying more than $1,000 a month in taxes?”

While Bezos found himself disagreeing with Mayor Mamdani on several fronts, he did offer a nuanced view on one of Mamdani’s specific proposals. He acknowledged that Mamdani’s new pied-à-terre tax proposal, which aims to target wealthier residents, is a “fine thing for New York to do.” However, he quickly pivoted to his main concern, cautioning against what he perceived as “villainizing billionaires.” Bezos explained his philosophy, stating, “When you don’t know how to solve a problem, create a villain, blame them, but it won’t solve the problem. The only thing that will solve the problem is skill.”

Mamdani, whose strategies heavily focus on helping everyday New Yorkers by increasing taxes on corporations and the ultra-wealthy, wasn’t going to let Bezos’s comments about his taxes go unchallenged. Bezos had claimed, “I pay billions of dollars in taxes. …If people want me to pay more billions, then let’s have that debate. But don’t pretend… that that’s going to solve the problem.” He even added, “You could double the taxes I pay and it’s not going to help that teacher in Queens, I promise you.”

The mayor quickly responded on X, directly addressing Bezos’s assertion with a concise and impactful statement: “I know a few teachers in Queens who would beg to differ.” Mamdani’s administration has made it a priority to enforce existing laws against large companies. This isn’t just about Amazon; it’s part of a broader strategy to rein in corporate power and improve the city’s financial health.

Earlier this month, his office proudly announced it had secured a record-breaking $31 million in penalties against negligent landlords. This really demonstrates a consistent effort to ensure that all entities, big or small, adhere to the city’s regulations.

Regarding the $9 million in fines, Amazon spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullett offered the company’s perspective. She told a publication that Amazon has “worked with city officials to resolve these fines, many of which didn’t reach the delivery service partners whose vehicles were cited because of gaps in how violations were tracked.” She also mentioned that the company has since established “a new process to help ensure potential future violations reach the right parties.”

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