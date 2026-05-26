Democrats’ Israel-Palestine strategy ‘has failed,’ says Chris Van Hollen, and he is arguing for ‘withdrawing taxpayer support from Israel’

Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, recently declared that the Democratic Party’s long-standing strategy regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has completely “failed,” in an opinion piece in the New York Times. He believes it is time for Democrats to face some “hard truth.” This isn’t just a casual observation, either, it’s a significant call to action from a prominent voice within the party.

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Writing in an opinion piece published by The New York Times on a Tuesday preceding May 26, 2026, Van Hollen asserted that while the Republican approach to the conflict has certainly fallen short, so has the Democratic one. He pointed out that for decades, the party has advocated for a two-state solution, yet, in his view, it has consistently failed to use its considerable leverage to actually make that solution a reality.

For him, it is long past time for the U.S. to finally use that leverage to end the occupation and achieve two states where everyone, regardless of their background, enjoys full political and legal rights. What does that mean in practical terms? Well, Van Hollen is pushing for withdrawing taxpayer support from Israel and conditioning future arms sales, a move that could significantly alter the dynamics of U.S. foreign policy in the region.

Van Hollen has been a vocal critic of Israel, especially since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on October 7, 2023

He isn’t alone in his concerns, either. Late last year, he and Senator Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, traveled to the region. Following their trip, they accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of overseeing what they described as a campaign of “ethnic cleansing” against Palestinians in Gaza. These are serious accusations, and they highlight a growing rift within the Democratic Party on this issue.

Currently, Israel and Hamas are operating under a fragile ceasefire, which the U.S. helped broker last October. The conflict itself has been devastating, with local health officials reporting tens of thousands of Palestinians killed. This tragic situation has ignited much broader discussions about the U.S.’s historical support for Israel and whether that unwavering support should really continue.

Democrats have provided reflexive & unconditional support to Netanyahu & Israeli governments, even as they undermined the values we claimed to stand for.



It's time to end taxpayer-funded support & condition arms sales to end the occupation & salvage a 2-state solution.… pic.twitter.com/EyoguzmrWn — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 26, 2026

Van Hollen made it clear in his op-ed that he absolutely supports Israel’s need for security. However, he also argued that for far too long, most Democrats have “unquestioningly accepted Israel’s argument that American weapons are needed and used solely for its defense.” This is a critical point, and it’s one that many, including myself, have been pondering.

He further explained that Democrats haven’t fully confronted the fact that Israel has used its strength not just as a shield, but also “as a sword to bury the two-state solution and advance the far right’s vision of a ‘Greater Israel.'” This perspective suggests a fundamental re-evaluation of how U.S. aid is perceived and utilized. The Maryland Democrat also issued a stark warning to his party: primary voters simply will not support a Democratic candidate in 2028 who “does not have a record of moral and strategy clarity” on this issue.

He specifically warned that a Democratic candidate would face intense criticism if, as a legislator, “he or she voted to send Mr. Netanyahu bombs even as his government imposed a total blockade on Gaza.” This is a clear signal that the political landscape around this issue is shifting dramatically.

This shift in sentiment isn’t just limited to political rhetoric, either. A Gallup poll last year underscored this change. It found that Americans’ approval of Israel’s military action in Gaza has plummeted to 32 percent, which is the lowest recorded point since the question was first asked in November 2023, right after Hamas’s terrorist attack.

Conversely, disapproval of Israel’s military action has now reached a significant 60 percent. The poll, conducted between July 7 and July 21, also revealed a stark partisan divide. Democratic support for Israel’s actions is at an incredibly low 8 percent, while 25 percent of independents approve. These low numbers from Democrats and independents are clearly contributing to the overall decline in approval.

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