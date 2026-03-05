Gavin Newsom rips Israel, compares it to an ‘apartheid state’ just weeks after refusing to call the bombardment on Gaza a ‘genocide’

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently made headlines by comparing Israel to an “apartheid state,” suggesting the United States should “rethink” its relationship with the Jewish nation, as reported by The Hill. This strong statement came shortly after both countries carried out attacks on Iran.

Newsom, a prominent Democrat and potential 2028 presidential contender, made these remarks during an interview in Los Angeles while promoting his new political memoir, “Young Man in a Hurry.” He was asked by the podcast hosts about growing disapproval among Democrats regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies and a desire to re-evaluate the U.S.-Israel relationship.

The governor didn’t hold back when discussing Netanyahu, noting the prime minister’s “own domestic issues.” Newsom explained that Netanyahu is “trying to stay out of jail” and has an “election coming up.” He also highlighted the influence of “hard line” factions that “want to annex the West Bank,” referencing how journalist Thomas Friedman and others are “talking about it appropriately as sort of an apartheid state.”

When co-host Jon Favreau directly asked if the U.S. should “consider rethinking our military support for Israel,” Newsom expressed deep concern. He said, “It breaks my heart, because the current leadership is walking us down that path where I don’t think you have a choice about that consideration.” He reiterated that Israel’s current leadership is indeed “walking us down that path” where such a reconsideration becomes unavoidable.

Newsom also touched on the broader regional dynamics, bringing up the concept of “regime change” in the context of the U.S.-Israeli actions against Iran. He also pointed out that Israel “haven’t even been able to solve the Hamas question” in Gaza following the October 7, 2023, attack on the country.

This recent criticism of Israel marks a stark shift from Newsom’s previous stance, coming less than two months after he explicitly refused to label Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, the cutoff of humanitarian aid, or the hundreds of thousands of Palestinian deaths as “genocide.” In January, during an interview with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro on his podcast, Newsom had stated he was “crystal clear on my love for Israel.”

At the time, he explained his reluctance to use the term “genocide” by saying, “I don’t know the definition, I don’t know the legal threshold.” He emphasized, “That’s not my opinion, so I don’t share this opinion as it relates to genocide. I do not agree with that notion.” Newsom did, however, acknowledge the severe “devastation in Gaza, at the human level,” urging for more absorption of that reality.

The governor also weighed in on the political landscape, observing that the emerging “regional war” runs contrary to President Trump’s campaign platform in 2024. President Trump had campaigned on a message of peace, positioning himself as a candidate for peace in contrast to then-Vice President Harris.

