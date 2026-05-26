Former MLB star Wander Franco walked free in a minor abuse case, but a shocking court twist put the victim’s mother in prison for 10 years

The American sports scene draws significant attention, and with that spotlight, incidents involving athletes, similar to a former college football star who scammed elderly people, usually end up in controversy. Something similar happened with an ex-MLB star, Wander Franco, who faced legal proceedings related to his interaction with a minor. But despite this interaction, which took place when he was 21 years old, the judge did not give him a prison sentence.

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According to People, the court found that Franco had inappropriate interactions with a 14‑year‑old while also recognizing that he had been targeted by extortion and blackmail. Per case documents, the mother of the victim demanded large sums of money in exchange for keeping the relationship private, as reported by ESPN. The court found the girl’s mother guilty on charges related to sexually trafficking her daughter, and she has reportedly been sentenced to 10 years in prison. The former MLB player was arrested in 2024, and Tampa Bay began moving away by looking for his replacement.

In the statement, the judge withdrew all charges against him, stating, “It seems contradictory to declare criminal responsibility and, at the same time, exempt him from punishment. The court has granted Wander Franco a judicial pardon due to the particular circumstances that made him a material victim, but not a legal one. Here, the only victim is the minor, and Wander is a collateral victim.” Franco later reacted to the decision by saying, “Thank God for everything.”

Tampa Bay Rays keep distance from Franco as MLB maintains zero‑tolerance stance on abuse

Even though Franco has not been sentenced, the Tampa Bay Rays seemingly kept their stance clear, offering negligible support to Franco. They insist that they will fully support the league in making strong regulations against similar cases. The team stated, “The Rays will continue to cooperate fully with Major League Baseball as it completes its review under the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Out of respect for the legal process and all parties involved, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Former MLB shortstop Wander Franco has been found criminally responsible of sexual abuse of a minor in the Dominican Republic, but will avoid jail time after receiving a judicial pardon as the judge ruled he was both a defendant and a victim in the case, per multiple reports.… pic.twitter.com/cECwM6RwvA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 25, 2026

Wander Franco was apparently a highly sought-after player for Tampa Bay and signed a huge $182 million, 11-year contract with the team. He was off to a good start in Tampa Bay as he established himself as an elite defensive shortstop with a batting average of .282, 30 home runs and 130 RBIs. Despite him being free, Tampa Bay is seemingly not interested in bringing him back to the team.

Wander Franco was found responsible for engaging in an unlawful relationship with a minor, but the court decided he would not serve a prison sentence, noting that he had been subjected to blackmail by the girl’s mother. The mother had received multiple payments in exchange for secrecy. But despite being cleared, he is now left without a team and with a cut-short career that could have been illustrious. It remains to be seen whether he returns to MLB and finds a place on a team or pursues other careers.

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