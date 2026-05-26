‘You have saved this country’: A 12-hour review of Trump cabinet meetings reveal that one in every six sentences was either flattery, credit, or an attack on Biden

A recent review of Trump cabinet meetings found that one in every six sentences spoken was either a compliment directed at Trump, a claim of credit, or an attack on President Biden and the Democratic Party. The review analyzed over a dozen hours of cabinet meeting footage, giving a rare and detailed look at how these closed-door sessions actually play out.

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The New York Times review found that cabinet members went out of their way to praise Trump. Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that Trump was the “only leader in the world” who could bring peace to the Middle East, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared that Trump’s leadership had created a “golden age” in America. These were not isolated comments but part of a broader pattern seen across multiple meetings.

Cabinet members also used their time to credit Trump for their departments’ results. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Trump’s tariffs had brought in “tens of trillions of investments,” while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed that Trump’s policies had created a “lightbulb” moment for American industry. Both claims were difficult to verify and appeared to be significantly exaggerated.

Cabinet members were divided between praising Trump and attacking Biden, but both were constant themes throughout the meetings

Not every cabinet member focused equally on flattery. Some, like Rubio and Hegseth, were more vocal with their praise of Trump, while Vice President JD Vance focused more on criticizing Democrats. Vance claimed that the Biden administration had “destroyed” the economy and that Trump was the only leader who could “fix” it. His comments were among the sharpest attacks recorded across the meetings reviewed.

Attacks on Biden and the Democratic Party were also a recurring theme throughout the meetings. Cabinet members made claims that Biden had “destroyed” the economy and that the Democratic Party was waging a “war on Main Street.” This is not the first time the White House has drawn public attention over cabinet meeting behavior, with viewers previously zooming in on specific details during a broadcast that sparked widespread discussion online.

The meetings showed a clear pattern of loyalty from cabinet members toward Trump. Members were willing to go to great lengths to praise him and take credit on his behalf, even when the claims being made were hard to back up with facts. This pattern appeared consistently across meetings, suggesting it was not spontaneous but rather a well-established dynamic within the cabinet.

This is amazing.



The New York Times put together a graphic of how much time cabinet members spend kissing up to Trump in meetings.



"On average, at least one of every six sentences either flattered Mr. Trump, gave him credit or criticized his political opponents."



North Korea. pic.twitter.com/otSmfVpVFV — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 25, 2026

Bessent’s claim that Trump’s tariffs brought in “tens of trillions of investments” is one example that stood out, as the actual figures surrounding those tariff revenues remain disputed by economists and independent analysts. Similarly, Lutnick’s “lightbulb” moment claim came without any clear data or evidence to support the real-world impact of the policies he was referring to.

The Trump administration has also faced scrutiny outside of cabinet rooms, with the official White House account publicly responding to media coverage of Trump in ways that drew significant attention online. Beyond individual statements, the overall tone of these meetings reflects how the Trump White House operates internally.

Loyalty and public praise of the President appear to be expected from cabinet members, and those who spoke up were consistent in framing every policy outcome as a direct result of Trump’s leadership. Whether the topic was trade, foreign policy, or the economy, the message from cabinet members was largely the same, that Trump deserved the credit.

The review paints a detailed picture of how Trump’s inner circle communicates with him during cabinet sessions, where praise, credit-giving, and attacks on political opponents appear to be standard parts of how meetings are conducted, rather than exceptions. For those watching from the outside, it offers a clear window into the culture and communication style that defines this administration.

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