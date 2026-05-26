Tabitha Tindale filmed every person boarding her flight step on with their left foot, and a commenter’s question in the replies divided the internet

A TikTok video from user Tabitha Tindale, known as @pinkmoonbytabitha, has racked up over 2.7 million views after capturing every single passenger boarding her flight stepping on with their left foot first. The clip, covered by BroBible, shows a steady stream of travelers adhering to the ritual, which Tindale says is done for good luck.

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The moment resonates because flying anxiety is genuinely widespread. Between 40% and 70% of Americans admit to having at least some fear of flying, and superstitions often fill the gap where control runs out. Psychologist Dr. Barbara Greenberg notes that both passengers and pilots frequently develop flying rituals, explaining that they provide a sense of control that makes the experience more manageable.

Tindale reinforces the belief in her caption, writing “Remember, step onto the airplane with your left foot for good luck!” and adding an overlay text repeating the instruction. The comments section quickly filled with debate, with one user asking, “Is this why the line takes forever?” a question that split opinion sharply between believers and skeptics.

The internet is firmly divided on which foot is actually correct

As it turns out, Tindale may be in the minority on the left foot. Many commenters pushed back hard, with one writing “TEAM RIGHT FOOT!!” and another insisting “It’s quite literally the right foot! The right is always better.” The exact origin of the superstition is unclear, but it may trace back to boating culture, where sailors traditionally board with their right foot first.

There is also limited evidence linking right-foot-first entry to Ancient Greece, though the history remains murky. Amid viral airport moments on TikTok sparking ongoing debate about traveler behavior, foot superstitions are just one of dozens of rituals flyers swear by.

A 2016 survey of over 1,600 British flyers found that touching the outside of the plane before boarding was the single most widespread superstitious behavior, followed by carrying a good luck charm, avoiding certain seat numbers, reciting prayers, and only flying at certain times. Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has also noted that patting the plane and holding hands during takeoff are among the most commonly observed pre-flight rituals. Other travelers carry sentimental items, make the sign of the cross before departure, or knock on the fuselage a set number of times before stepping on.

Not everyone is buying into any of it. Several commenters on Tindale’s video rejected the rituals entirely, with one writing “Nah. I had faith in the pilots who had years of experience and training.” Another simply said, “Just get on the plane bro.”

Flying-related habits going viral online tend to split audiences the same way, between those who find comfort in small rituals and those who see them as unnecessary delay.

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