A content creator says opening your windows during a heatwave might be why your house feels like an oven, and an expert’s fix is surprisingly simple

When temperatures rise, opening the windows feels like the obvious move. As detailed by LADbible, that instinct may actually be making things worse, and a UK-based content creator has been spreading the word online.

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Instagram creator Rahul Joshi, who posts under the handle @greatvibesuk_rahul, shared a short explainer pointing out that “opening all your windows during a heatwave might be the reason your house feels like an oven.” His reasoning: most UK homes are built to retain heat, which is ideal in winter but a problem during summer. By leaving windows open during the hottest part of the day, warm air gets trapped inside rather than displaced.

The clip arrived as the UK braced for another scorching day. The May bank holiday on Monday set a new all-time record at 34.8°C, recorded at Kew Gardens, surpassing the previous record by 2°C. The Met Office has warned that temperatures could peak at 35°C in some areas, including London, describing the conditions as “exceptional in the UK even in mid-summer, let alone in May.”

The expert advice is the opposite of what most people do

Johanna Constantinou, an interior trends expert from Tapi Carpets and Floors, says the fix is to block out sunlight entirely during peak hours rather than let air through. “In most homes, it’s actually far more effective to keep windows, curtains and blinds closed from late morning through to early evening to stop warm air and direct sunlight building up indoors,” she explained. Once temperatures fall in the evening, opening windows on opposite sides of the home creates a cross-ventilation effect, letting cooler air circulate naturally. Placing a fan near a window can help pull that air through more effectively.

Amid a wider global energy crisis driving up utility costs, keeping homes cool without energy-heavy appliances has become more of a practical concern. The UK Health Security Agency has issued guidance for the current heat period, urging people to stay hydrated, avoid alcohol and caffeine, and limit outdoor activity between 11 AM and 3 PM.

Groups considered most at risk include those over 65 and under five, pregnant women, and people with conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, or breathing difficulties. The UKHSA also advises using curtains or blinds during the day in sun-facing rooms, consistent with what Constantinou recommends. Joshi’s clip follows a run of counterintuitive home safety tips going viral online, where everyday habits turn out to work against people under specific conditions.

Anyone showing signs of heat exhaustion, including dizziness, nausea, heavy sweating, or confusion, should move to a cooler space, hydrate immediately, and seek medical advice if symptoms worsen.

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