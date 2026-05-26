Sweden just became the world’s first smoke-free country, but the product filling the gap is something that has health experts watching closely

Sweden has officially become the world’s first smoke-free nation, reaching a public health milestone that most countries can only aspire to. As first highlighted by UNILAD, the percentage of Swedish smokers has fallen from 16 percent in 2003 to 4.8 percent, clearing the five percent threshold required for a country to be formally classified as smoke-free. The goal had originally been set for 2025, but Sweden crossed the finish line ahead of schedule.

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The contrast with the rest of the world is stark. In Japan and the US, around 12 to 13 percent of the population still smokes, while figures across the EU are higher still, running at approximately 25 percent in France, 20 percent in Spain, 17 percent in Denmark, and 11 percent in the UK. Sweden’s achievement stands out significantly against those numbers. The Public Health Agency of Sweden’s data on tobacco and nicotine use shows that the proportion of daily smokers has been declining consistently since 2004, with 2024 figures placing the daily smoking rate for those aged 16 to 84 at just 5.4 percent.

There is, however, a significant caveat to the story. While traditional cigarette use has collapsed, the craving for nicotine has not gone away. Swedish snus, a smokeless tobacco product placed under the upper lip, has grown in popularity as smoking has declined. Snus is generally considered to carry fewer health risks than cigarettes, but it is not without its own concerns.

Sweden traded one habit for another, and it is the young who are driving the shift

Health experts warn that snus use can increase the risk of cancers of the throat, mouth, and pancreas, as well as dental problems and gum disease. Pulmonologist Humberto Choi, speaking to the Cleveland Clinic, cautioned that while some early symptoms of nicotine pouch use may seem minor, ignoring them and continuing use means “the damage builds and may cause serious health issues over time.” The pattern mirrors broader concerns seen elsewhere, including the rise of nicotine pouches in US workplaces as a rebranded productivity tool, with the FDA having ruled them safer than cigarettes while doctors continue to stress that safer does not mean safe.

🇸🇪 Sweden is now officially smoke-free!



🚬 The country has become one of the first in the world to reach this milestone, with regular smokers dropping from 16% in 2003 to just 4.8% in 2025.



An incredible public health success. — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) May 25, 2026

The data from Sweden’s public health agency makes clear that younger people are at the center of this shift. Among women aged 16 to 29, the proportion of daily snus users jumped from 3 percent in 2018 to 18 percent in 2024, a dramatic increase in a short period. Among the same age group, daily nicotine pouch use rose from 10 percent to 15 percent for women and from 5 percent to 11 percent for men between 2022 and 2024. E-cigarette use is also climbing, with 13 percent of young women aged 16 to 29 reporting use in 2024, up from 2 percent in 2020.

Smoking itself remains unevenly distributed. Daily tobacco use is nearly four times more common among people with pre-secondary education, at 11 percent, compared to those with post-secondary education, where it sits at 3 percent. The youngest age group, those between 16 and 29, have the lowest rate of daily smoking at 2 percent, though they report the highest rate of occasional smoking at 10 percent.

Tobacco snus, which contains both tobacco and nicotine, is used primarily by men, with usage most concentrated in the 30 to 44 and 45 to 64 age groups. Nicotine pouches, which contain only nicotine, are increasing across all demographics but are growing fastest among young people. In 2024, 5 percent of the Swedish population reported using nicotine pouches daily. E-cigarette use overall sits at 4 percent of those aged 16 to 84, with about a quarter of users doing so daily.

Sweden’s smoking rate of 4.8 percent places it in a category no country has occupied before. If you or someone you know is looking to quit smoking, the American Lung Association’s Freedom from Smoking program offers resources and connects individuals with professionals who can help.

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