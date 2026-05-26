Trump said he was too busy to attend his son Don Jr.’s wedding, but he was just on a meme-posting spree during the ceremony

President Trump said he was unable to attend his eldest son Don Jr.’s wedding in the Bahamas this past Saturday, May 23, citing government responsibilities, but spent the time posting a flurry of memes and AI-generated images online, Unilad reported. The president expressed his profound disappointment about missing the private ceremony, which reportedly had an intimate guest list of 50 people on a small island.

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Before the weekend, on Friday, the president had already indicated he wouldn’t be able to make it to his son’s nuptials. He took to his Truth Social platform to share his sentiments, saying, “While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so.” He emphasized the importance of remaining in Washington, D.C., at the White House during what he called “this important period of time,” before offering his congratulations to Don and Bettina.

Earlier that week, on Thursday, President Trump had also hinted at his potential absence, specifically mentioning the situation with Iran as a factor, among other things. He even noted the media scrutiny he expected regardless of his decision, stating, “He’d like me to go. But it’s going to be just a small little private affair. And I’m going to try and make it. I’m in the midst — I said, you know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things. That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed. By the fake news, of course, I’m talking about.”

Don Jr., who is 48, married Bettina Anderson, 39, a model and socialite with some interesting family ties

Bettina is the daughter of Florida entrepreneur Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and philanthropist Inger Anderson. This marks a second marriage for Don Jr., who previously had five children with his first wife, Vanessa. Their divorce was finalized in 2018, during President Trump’s first term in office. It’s a big step for Don Jr., and I’m sure he would have loved to have his dad there for the celebration.

Despite the president’s claims of being tied up with critical government issues, his public schedule for the Memorial Day weekend was surprisingly light. In fact, a significant portion of his time was simply mapped out as “executive time.” This is where things get a bit interesting, because while his son’s wedding ceremony was unfolding, President Trump was quite active online. He wasn’t exactly locked away in high-level meetings, it seems.

President Trump posts on Truth Social:



Hello, Greenland! pic.twitter.com/LXvzceLY0V — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 22, 2026

Instead, the president was busy posting a variety of memes and AI-generated images of himself. One particular image showed him dramatically grasping the peak of a mountain range, complete with the caption “hello Greenland!” It’s quite a visual, and it definitely makes you wonder about the “issues pertaining to government” he was so busy with. I mean, Greenland, really? That’s quite a jump from D.C.

President Trump also took the time to post a heartfelt tribute to the late WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan, which I thought was a nice touch, even if it didn’t quite align with his “too busy” claims. He also honored NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, who had sadly passed away suddenly from sepsis at the age of 41 on Thursday, May 21. These posts show he was definitely engaged with various happenings, just not the one his son was involved in.

The social media spree continued with an AI-generated video that depicted President Trump throwing former Late Show host Stephen Colbert into a dumpster. This is the kind of content that definitely gets people talking, and it’s a far cry from the serious, high-stakes government work he claimed was keeping him in Washington. It really paints a picture of how he spent his “executive time” that Saturday.

Later that evening, around 6:00 PM EDT, a much more serious incident unfolded at the White House. Gunshots rang out across the lawn, and 21-year-old Nasire Best was shot dead by the Secret Service after firing shots towards agents. President Trump was present at the White House during the shooting, which must have been a terrifying experience for everyone involved.

Following the incident, President Trump released a statement, thanking the Secret Service and law enforcement for their “swift and professional” action. He also shared some details about the individual involved, writing, “He [Best] had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country’s most cherished structure.”

The president then connected this event to a previous one, stating, “This event is one month removed from the White House Correspondent’s Dinner shooting, and goes to show how important it is, for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. The National Security of our Country demands it!”

So, while President Trump claimed he was unable to fly out for his son’s wedding due to his “love for the United States of America” and “a thing called Iran,” his weekend activities painted a slightly different picture. From posting memes about Greenland and throwing Stephen Colbert into a dumpster, to honoring sports figures, it seems his “executive time” was quite varied. It’s a stark contrast to the urgent government responsibilities he cited, especially when you consider the dramatic and dangerous events that later unfolded right outside his door.

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