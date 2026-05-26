Trump urged Gulf allies to join Abraham Accords to end Iran war, and Lindsey Graham just changed course and called the move ‘simply brilliant’

Senator Lindsey Graham just did a complete 180, voicing strong support for President Trump’s recent proposal that Gulf states join the Abraham Accords as a key part of ongoing U.S. and Iran negotiations to end regional conflict. The South Carolina Republican, who had previously expressed skepticism about a potential deal with Iran, called the expansion “simply brilliant,” adding that it would lead to “the most significant change in the Middle East in thousands of years.”

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President Trump made his push on Monday, ahead of a Memorial Day ceremony in Washington, urging allies in the Gulf region to sign onto the Abraham Accords. He really believes this move is crucial for long-term stability. The Accords, which were established in 2020 during the first Trump administration, were designed to broker relations between Israel and its neighbors, and they’ve already brought some incredible changes to the region.

This pressure from Trump comes at a pivotal moment, as the U.S. and Iran are reportedly close to a deal that could extend the ceasefire in the region. That’s not all, though, because the potential agreement also includes plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, address Tehran’s nuclear program, and even offer some sanctions relief. While officials on both sides have cautioned that key elements remain under negotiation, the stakes are incredibly high, and it’s clear that everyone wants to see a positive outcome.

He wrote, “Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely! It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before — And nobody wants that!” You can really feel his determination there, emphasizing that anything less than a great deal just isn’t an option.

Over the weekend, the President was busy on the phone, recalling conversations he had with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. He made it clear that he expects these nations to step up.

Graham hails Trump’s Abraham Accords push after Iran deal criticism: ‘Brilliant’https://t.co/KbEDybbEn2 — The Hill (@thehill) May 25, 2026

“I stated that, after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords,” Trump said, referring to a potential deal between the U.S. and Iran to bring an end to hostilities. He even acknowledged that Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have already joined the Accords.

Trump added, “It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be.” He specifically pressed Saudi Arabia and Qatar to join first, stating, “If they don’t, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intension.”

What makes Graham’s enthusiasm so noteworthy is that it comes just two days after he was pretty vocal about his concerns. He had warned Trump against accepting a premature deal with the Iranian regime, saying it could shift the balance of power in Tehran’s favor and become a “nightmare for Israel” over time. That’s a significant turnaround in a short period, and it suggests that Trump’s specific proposal for expanding the Abraham Accords really resonated with him.

The President, for his part, defended the potential deal earlier on Monday, calling out Republicans who pushed back against the negotiations. He didn’t mention the South Carolina senator by name at that point, but he made his feelings clear. Trump said on Sunday, amid the backlash, that he told U.S. officials “not to rush into a deal,” adding that “time is on our side.”

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