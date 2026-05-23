Trump Jr. kept the Bahamas guest list under 50 people, planned it around his father’s schedule, and Trump still found a reason to stay home

President Trump has confirmed he will not attend his son’s wedding in the Bahamas this weekend, citing responsibilities in Washington. As detailed by CBS News, the President posted his decision on Truth Social on Friday, pointing to ongoing government matters as the reason for his absence.

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Don Jr. is set to marry Bettina Anderson in a small, private ceremony. It is a second marriage for Don Jr., who shares five children with his first wife Vanessa. Their previous marriage ended in divorce in 2018, during the President’s first term.

The President wrote on Truth Social: “While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so. I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina!”

Trump had joked he could not win either way on the wedding

On Thursday, the President had hinted he might skip the event due to the ongoing situation with Iran. When asked about his attendance on Friday, he addressed the dilemma directly. “He’d like me to go,” Trump said. “But it’s going to be just a small little private affair. And I’m going to try and make it. I’m in the midst, I said, you know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things. That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed. By the fake news, of course, I’m talking about.”

🚨 here's the sequence and it matters..



friday morning.. trump tells reporters he's skipping don jr.'s wedding in the bahamas.. his exact words: "i have a thing called iran and other things"..



friday afternoon.. he cancels all florida travel.. returns to the white house… pic.twitter.com/9h4xXtN37T — Whale Scan (@WhaleScan) May 22, 2026

The wedding guest list was reportedly kept under 50 people, with Don Jr. having planned the event around his father’s schedule. Despite those efforts, the President concluded that remaining in Washington was the right call.

The United States and Israel have been engaged in a conflict with Iran and its regional allies since February 28, 2026, involving airstrikes, naval blockades, and ongoing diplomatic efforts. Amid Trump’s foreign policy moves on multiple fronts, the President’s public comments on Friday did not specify any war-related duties keeping him in the capital.

His official schedule for Saturday and Sunday lists only “executive time” at the White House. The Trump administration has also been active on the domestic front, with the administration suing Minnesota over its newly signed law banning predatory prediction markets. The President’s Truth Social post closed with “Congratulations to Don and Bettina!”

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