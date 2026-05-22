Local residents burn an Ebola treatment center in Congo, and it was fueled by a disagreement on burial rites

Tensions reached a breaking point in eastern Congo when local residents set fire to an Ebola treatment center in the town of Rwampara, Associated Press reports. The incident occurred after a group of people were blocked from retrieving the body of a local man who had apparently died from the virus. This confrontation highlights the deep-seated fear and frustration surrounding the current health crisis, which medical professionals are finding increasingly difficult to contain.

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The situation in Rwampara offers a stark look at the clash between urgent medical protocols and long-standing local traditions. Because bodies of those who die from Ebola remain highly contagious, health authorities mandate specific, strict burial procedures to prevent the virus from spreading through funeral gatherings. These measures, while necessary for public safety, are often met with significant resistance from families and friends who wish to follow their own customs.

According to Alexis Burata, a local student who witnessed the event, police were on the scene but were unable to de-escalate the situation. “The police intervened to try to calm the situation, but unfortunately they were unsuccessful,” Burata said. “The young people ended up setting fire to the center. That’s the situation.” An observer on the ground saw individuals break into the facility and ignite items inside, including what appeared to be the body of at least one suspected Ebola victim.

Aid workers stationed at the site were forced to flee in their vehicles as the blaze took hold

Deputy Senior Commissioner Jean Claude Mukendi, who leads the public security department in Ituri Province, noted that the youths involved did not understand the necessity of the burial protocols. “His family, friends, and other young people wanted to take his body home for a funeral even though the instructions from the authorities during this Ebola virus outbreak are clear,” Mukendi said. “All bodies must be buried according to the regulations.” While the scene was chaotic, Hama Amadou, a field coordinator for the humanitarian group ALIMA, confirmed that calm was later restored and aid teams were able to resume their work at the center.

The challenges facing health workers are immense, as the World Health Organization has declared this outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Official figures released on Thursday indicated 160 suspected deaths and 671 suspected cases across two provinces in Congo.

🇨🇩 Protesters clashed with police in the Democratic Republic of #Congo on Thursday after the body of a person who had shown #Ebola symptoms was not released for burial.



Ebola treatment hospital burned down in DR Congo as outbreak spreads. Protesters set a hospital on fire, as… pic.twitter.com/LmCaw6Q6k9 — Ian Collins (@Ian_Collins_03) May 22, 2026

However, international health experts believe the actual scale of the outbreak is likely much larger. Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emphasized that the current phase of the response involves intensifying investigations and searching for cases. He noted, “I expect the number of cases to increase as surveillance becomes more and more rigorous.”

The situation is further complicated by the region’s weak health infrastructure and a massive population of over 920,000 internally displaced people in Ituri Province. Armed conflicts, including a recent attack by militants linked to the Islamic State group that killed at least 17 people in the village of Alima, have severely hampered the ability of aid groups to operate.

To make matters more difficult, the outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or medicine. Experts estimate that it will be at least six to nine months before such treatments are available.

The reach of the virus is also expanding. On Thursday, the M23 rebel group reported a death near the city of Bukavu, marking the first confirmed case in South Kivu Province. This is roughly 500 kilometers south of the epicenter in Ituri.

Because the virus spread undetected for weeks following the first known death in late April, health officials are still struggling to identify the original source of the infection. Anaïs Legand, a viral hemorrhagic fevers expert at the WHO, stated that the scale of the outbreak suggests it “started probably a couple of months ago.”

The international repercussions of this crisis are already being felt. The India-Africa Forum Summit, which was set to take place in New Delhi next week, has been postponed due to the evolving health situation. Furthermore, Congo’s national soccer team has canceled its World Cup preparation training camp. The United States government has also implemented new travel restrictions, requiring travelers who have visited Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan in the previous 21 days to be screened at Washington Dulles International Airport.

As Ariel Kestens, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies delegation in Congo, put it, “The priority now is to act quickly and work closely with communities, as the coming days are critical.”

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