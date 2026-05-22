Trump is relaxing regrigerant rules to rein in surging grocery costs before midterms, but the move opens a dangerous can of worms

The Trump administration officially loosened federal rules that previously required grocery stores and air-conditioning companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their cooling equipment, Associated Press reported. President Donald Trump announced this shift during a ceremony at the White House, claiming the move is designed to lower grocery costs for American families.

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This regulatory change centers on hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, which are pollutants emitted by refrigerators and various cooling appliances. By delaying restrictions that dictate the types of refrigerants businesses can utilize, the administration hopes to relieve some of the financial pressure currently felt by consumers.

This decision comes as the country navigates a difficult economic period, with inflation reaching 3.8% annually in April. Price spikes have been driven by the war in Iran and the implementation of sweeping tariffs, leaving many Americans feeling the pinch at the checkout line.

With pivotal elections approaching in November, the administration is clearly looking for ways to address voter concerns regarding the cost of living

President Trump specifically described the regulation put in place by the previous Democratic administration as unnecessary and costly, going so far as to claim that it actually makes cooling machinery worse. During the event, he was joined by executives from major grocery chains, including Kroger and Piggly Wiggly, to emphasize that the EPA action would save Americans more than $2 billion a year while protecting hundreds of thousands of jobs.

However, the path forward might not be as simple as lowering costs. Many industry experts are sounding the alarm because businesses have already spent years preparing for the transition away from HFCs. Manufacturers have invested heavily to retool factories, redesign products, and train workers to handle next-generation refrigerant equipment. The Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute, which represents over 330 HVAC manufacturers and commercial refrigeration companies, warned that this change could actually have the opposite effect on pricing.

President Donald Trump announced a roll-back of Biden-era rules on refrigerants in an effort to lower grocery costs Thursday. The Biden-era rules limited the types of refrigerants that could be used in refrigeration and air conditioning, designed to help combat climate change and… pic.twitter.com/vAHHHnDszZ — NewsNation (@NewsNation) May 22, 2026

Stephen Yurek, the group’s president and CEO, stated that this rule works against basic supply and demand. He explained that by extending the compliance deadline for phasing out HFCs, the administration is maintaining and even increasing demand in the market for existing refrigerants while supply continues to fall. He warned that the net result will be higher service costs and higher costs for consumers.

This move marks a significant reversal for the President, who actually signed a law during his first term aimed at reducing these very pollutants. That 2020 measure, known as the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act, was a bipartisan effort that brought environmentalists and major business groups into rare alignment.

The law was designed to phase out HFCs, which are thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide and are considered a major driver of global warming. Because the previous law had such broad support, many companies, including Chemours and Honeywell, have already made significant investments to develop and produce alternative, less harmful refrigerants that are now widely available.

The EPA action is part of a broader strategy from the second Trump administration to roll back regulations that are viewed as climate-friendly. Lee Zeldin, the EPA administrator, has stated that these types of changes will put a dagger through the heart of climate change religion.

Environmental groups are pushing back hard against this narrative. David Doniger, a senior strategist at the Natural Resources Defense Council, argued that the action is a lose-lose for the environment and the economy. He suggested that rather than addressing affordability, the administration is imposing thinly veiled environmental rollbacks that leave the United States stuck with outdated technologies of the past. He also noted that this move will harm the climate and reduce American competitiveness in global markets that are already moving toward safer refrigerants.

Despite these concerns, the grocery industry has expressed some relief regarding the change. Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of the Food Industry Association, applauded the EPA action. She stated that the earlier rule imposed significant costs and unrealistic compliance requirements and timelines that threatened to drive up grocery prices and create substantial implementation challenges for food retailers.

Kroger CEO Greg Foran echoed this sentiment, telling the President that the new approach ensures an orderly transition that allows the company to update its equipment in a way which keeps the price of groceries down. Kevin McDaniel, who operates several Piggly Wiggly stores, added that the previous requirements were thrown together too fast and that the technology simply was not ready yet.

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