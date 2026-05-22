Florida biologist was fired for reposting a Charlie Kirk meme after his death, now she wins $485,000 in settlement, and state officials are paying

Florida state officials have agreed to pay nearly half a million dollars to settle a lawsuit with a former biologist who was fired for her activity on social media. Brittney Brown, who spent seven years working for the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, will receive $485,000 as part of a settlement agreement, as reported by Associated Press. The deal covers her backpay, various damages, and the costs associated with her legal representation. As a condition of this payout, Brown has agreed that she will not seek future employment with the state agency.

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It is a significant outcome for a case that highlights the tension between personal expression and professional employment in the public sector. Brown lost her job in September after she reposted a meme on her personal Instagram account following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The meme suggested that Kirk would not have cared about children being shot in their classrooms. Her termination arrived quickly after the account Libs of TikTok shared her identity and workplace with its millions of followers. According to her lawsuit, someone alerted Libs of TikTok about her firing just 10 minutes after it occurred and before the news was made public.

This situation was part of a much larger trend that saw numerous workers across the country lose their jobs following the assassination of Kirk on a Utah university campus

Supporters of Kirk and organizations like Turning Point USA were very active in the aftermath, searching social media for posts they felt were celebrating the event. Influencers, including Laura Loomer, publicly pledged to ruin the careers of individuals who made light of the killing. It is clear that the digital landscape has become a volatile space for employees, and this settlement underscores how quickly an online post can lead to real-world consequences for your career.

Before this incident, Brown was a dedicated biologist who focused on the research and conservation of shorebirds and seabirds along the Florida panhandle. Her lawsuit noted that she struggled to find new work after her termination because the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is the primary regulatory body for her specific field of research. She initially sought reinstatement to her position, but this settlement marks the end of her relationship with the agency.

Inbox: ACLU announced that the state of Florida will pay $485,000 as part of settlement with a biologist who was fired by the Fla Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for comments she made about Charlie Kirk … — Gary Fineout (@fineout) May 21, 2026

The legal proceedings revealed some interesting details about how the agency handled the backlash to her post. Habitat and Species Conservation Director Melissa Tucker, who was Brown’s former supervisor, claimed that the biologist’s post had generated hundreds of formal complaints and resulted in a significant disruption to agency operations.

However, discovery in the case later showed that the agency had actually only received about 50 complaints regarding the matter. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker imposed sanctions against Tucker just last week because she exaggerated the number of complaints and failed to correct the record.

Carrie McNamara, an attorney with the ACLU of Florida, spoke out about the resolution of the case. She described the settlement as “a hard-won vindication” and noted that the result sends a clear message to Florida officials that they cannot simply punish speech they happen to dislike. McNamara added, “The First Amendment does not disappear when someone accepts a government job.”

This case is not an isolated incident in the current climate. In another legal battle centered on similar circumstances, Tennessee officials agreed on Wednesday to pay $835,000 to Larry Bushart. Bushart, a retired police officer, was jailed for 37 days after he made a Facebook post joking about the assassination of Kirk. During his time behind bars, he lost his post-retirement job and missed the birth of his granddaughter. Authorities eventually dropped the felony charge against him, but the personal cost was high.

It is worth noting that Charlie Kirk and the organization he founded, Turning Point USA, were instrumental in galvanizing the conservative youth vote. Their efforts were a major factor in helping President Donald Trump win a second term. Given this level of influence, it is perhaps no surprise that his supporters were so vigilant in monitoring the online discourse following his death. The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the settlement.

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