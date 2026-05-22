“That’s so unprofessional” A JetBlue passenger was already terrified by extreme turbulence, then a bizarre cabin announcement made things even worse

Flight announcements often come across as boring to some because the attendants repeat the same safety and caution routine. Though these announcements can sound scary, especially if an attendant says something questionable during turbulence. Something similar happened on a JetBlue flight, where an attendant made a scary announcement during turbulence, leaving everyone in fear, much like the Spirit Airlines passengers who saw their airplane’s wing being taped.

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As reported by BroBible, the TikTok user Brenda Madden (@brenda_madden) was seated on a very turbulent JetBlue flight. She was seen bracing herself while turbulence hit from all sides of the plane. As she was recording, a bizarre announcement was made by one of the flight attendants, leaving passengers worried rather than reassured. The announcement started in a typical manner but turned dark afterwards, after which attendants indirectly asked the passengers to look for themselves, as they are not going to come to offer help at this time.

The attendant can be heard saying, “That double chime means we have started our final descent. Ladies and gentlemen, we’re not coming through. We are not getting up. We’re not coming through,” the flight attendant adds. “Buckle your seatbelts. Bring your seat back upright. Put your tray tables up. Make sure that your carry-ons are put away, and just do what you know you’re supposed to do,” and continues. “We’re not coming.” Well, that was quite a horrible thing to say to passengers who were already scared.

TikToker thought she was going to see Jesus!

Flight attendants are usually instructed to walk through the aisle in any unfortunate situation and offer assistance to affected passengers, but this JetBlue flight was an exception. Brenda Madden, in the overlay of her video, showed her fear as she wrote, “NO BC IMAGINE HAVING FLYING ANXIETY AND YOUR FLIGHT ATTENDANT SAYS THIS IN MIDST OF TURBULENCE.” She wrote the caption, “I thought I was going to meet Jesus today.”

She could be making a point here, because if it had gone worse, there could have been chaos or a stampede on the flight. Fortunately, the turbulence lasted only a fraction of a second, but if it had lasted longer, people would have reacted differently, especially after that frightening “Mayday” call from the flight attendant. Turbulences are quite normal in some situations, but even minor turbulences can imbalance the plane. So it is better to keep passengers calm, as the situation could get much worse.

As far as this incident is concerned, Brenda sounded right about the announcement. This could have shocked anyone aboard. Even though the incident apparently showed a breach of the codes by the attendant, there are no reports of a case file against her. The video went viral, and there’s been no response from JetBlue, which has also been accused of scooping customers’ personal data to dynamically alter prices.

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