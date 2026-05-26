He walked away after leaving his dog in the car with a loaded shotgun, but what unfolded next sent police rushing to the scene

Dogs are making headlines lately. From solving a century-old mystery to claiming the life of a teenager, these canines are in the news for various reasons. Speaking of that, we have another incident involving a dog. No, it’s not about the animal biting someone, but this time, it’s something completely unexpected.

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Happened in Nebraska, according to the New York Post, a dog was left in the car with a loaded shotgun. Surprisingly, it ended up opening fire inside the cabin. Yes, that really happened! The owner and another passenger parked at a gas station and convenience store with a baseball theme called Short Shop. When the dog was left inside, it went to the vehicle’s backseat, where it found a shotgun.

Per the police reports obtained by KNOP, the dog ended up firing multiple shots, which popped through the passenger door. The cops rushed to the scene and were initially told about someone firing a BB gun, but they were later told about a shotgun. However, the shooter being a dog? Well, that must’ve been a challenge for them to believe.

Yes, the shots did hit someone as well

If you are wondering if those multiple shots hit someone, then you are correct; they did hit someone. A shotgun pellet traveled from the gas station towards the nearby traffic signal, and reportedly struck a woman who was waiting for a green light. Fortunately, her injuries weren’t extreme, and she was taken to the hospital after being shot in the arm.

A dog accidentally shot a woman with a shotgun in Nebraska after stepping on the trigger inside a truck



Police say the woman was hit in the arm while waiting at a red light, but her injury was not life-threatening pic.twitter.com/gFxvqTrLOL — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 24, 2026

Luckily, nothing else happened to anyone else nearby. A shotgun is extremely dangerous, and blind shots fired by an innocent animal could have ended up differently. Glad the dog itself didn’t get into any sort of trouble caused by the pellets. The case may seem solved to many, but authorities are still investigating this incident, which could have caused more trouble than it already has.

Coming back to the owner who left the dog inside a car with a weapon. The outlet mentions that residents can’t drive while carrying a loaded shotgun in their vehicle on any highway. This is because this act is against the law in Nebraska. Since the owner ended up doing something similar, this violation is punishable as a low-level misdemeanor. As a result, they can expect a minimum $50 fine, or more.

As of yet, no reports suggest that the dog’s owner was fined.

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