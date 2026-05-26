US bombed Southern Iran amid peace talks, and now Iran’s supreme leader proclaims Gulf countries will ‘no longer serve as shields’ for US bases

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, made a significant declaration, stating that countries in the region will no longer serve as shields for United States military bases, SBS News reported. This is a pretty bold statement, especially considering the current climate of ongoing exchanges between Iran and the US aimed at ending a regional war.

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Khamenei, who hasn’t appeared in public since he took office back in March, delivered his message during the Eid al-Adha holiday. He emphasized that “What is certain in this regard is that the hands of time will not turn backwards, and the nations and lands of the region will no longer serve as shields for American bases.”

He really didn’t pull any punches, also noting that the United States is “in addition to no longer having any safe haven in the region for aggression and the establishment of military bases, is moving further and further away from its former position with each passing day.” This certainly paints a picture of heightened tensions and a shifting dynamic in the area.

This strong rhetoric comes right after some pretty serious military actions

The US Central Command announced on Monday that its forces attacked missile sites in southern Iran and even targeted boats reportedly trying to lay mines. This happened despite a fragile ceasefire that’s been in place since April 8. While Iran hasn’t officially confirmed the US attack, its state media did report blasts in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, though they didn’t specify the source. It’s wild to think these kinds of actions are happening while peace talks are supposedly underway.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also claimed they had downed a US drone and shot at other aircraft that were trying to enter Iranian airspace. They didn’t say exactly when these incidents occurred, which leaves a bit of a mystery, but they followed up with a stern warning. The Guards stated they “against any violation of the ceasefire by the aggressor US military and considers its right to reciprocal response legitimate and certain.” That’s a clear message: they’re ready to react if they feel provoked.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said US military bases in the Middle East will no longer be safe after the war https://t.co/xGgwFcsnyo — Bloomberg (@business) May 26, 2026

Despite these military exchanges, diplomatic efforts are still chugging along. Iran’s foreign ministry has indicated that it’s reached “understandings” with the US on a lot of issues in their discussions about a deal to end the war. However, they’ve also cautioned that an agreement isn’t “imminent” just yet. It sounds like a delicate balance of talks and tensions, which is always a tough situation.

For some context, this whole conflict kicked off on February 28, spreading across the region fairly quickly. Mojtaba Khamenei, who is 56, stepped into his current role after his father, Ali Khamenei, was tragically killed during the opening US-Israel strikes on February 28. Those initial strikes triggered retaliatory attacks by Iran across the entire region, setting the stage for everything we’re seeing now.

It’s a high-stakes situation, and Mojtaba Khamenei’s latest statement definitely adds another layer of intensity to it all.

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