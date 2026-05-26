“Really freaked me out”: A TikToker found an abandoned SUV in the Joshua Tree desert, then she spotted something truly disturbing next to the vehicle

Deserts, mountains, and rough natural terrain are quite unforgiving, and in some cases, being prepared does not guarantee safe passage. A similar case was recently reported by a TikToker, who found a Hyundai Palisade HTRAC AWD in the middle of nowhere. The vehicle was abandoned there, and there was no one was found near it around Joshua Tree. But when she looked around the vehicle, she was terrified to see dead animals and latex gloves nearby.

Recommended Videos

According to Brobible, a TikTok user, Grace Huseman (@geologist.grace) came across an abandoned SUV on an unmaintained road just outside Joshua Tree. She said she freaked out when she found a pile of dead animals beneath the tire and around it. There was a rubber glove along with the tire. She was not clear about what actually happened there.

Grace, in the overlay of the video, stated, “Coming across an abandoned car in the middle of nowhere, far outside of the Joshua Tree boundary on an unmaintained road. Looks like a rental car,” she added. “It’s definitely totaled, and it got stuck here…Surprised they made it this far.” But in the caption, she wrote, “The pile of animals really freaked me out. We were only the second people to come by it in a week’s time.”

No explanation for the abandoned car, but low ground clearance may have caused the damage

Even though it was unclear how that vehicle ended up stuck in the middle of nowhere, a likely reason is the Hyundai Palisade’s ground clearance, which is just 8 inches. The vehicle might have gotten stuck there, and the passengers might have thought it was better to leave it and go back rather than bring someone back to it. The food and their belongings were intact inside the vehicle. But that still does not clarify the piles of animals that died underneath the tire.

Huseman, in a reply to the comment, stated that she also believes the vehicle might have malfunctioned and that the passengers inside would have thought returning to the vehicle would be more trouble than leaving it there. She added that the case has already been reported and that the area where the vehicle was found was remote, far down Eagle Mountain Road.

Even though the dead animal part is still not clear, some of the people suggested that the vehicle had food inside, and the animals might have gathered there for it and died of some unknown reason. But whatever the reason is for the pile of dead bodies, further investigations would make it clear. Anything said to date in this regard would be nothing more than speculation.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy