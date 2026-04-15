A family was enjoying a scenic Utah spring break hike, but a 70-foot tumble off a deceptive cliff turned it into a horrific battle for survival

A family’s spring break hike in Utah took a terrifying turn recently when one parent plunged roughly 70 feet off a deceptive cliff, leading to a frantic and difficult rescue operation. The incident, which happened in the rugged Pritchett Canyon area of Moab, saw first responders scrambling to reach the critically injured victim in treacherous terrain, according to Fox News.

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The family of four had parked their off-road vehicles and set out on a hike to check out some nearby rock arches, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue. During their adventure, the family split up, with one parent and child moving ahead faster than the other parent and child. It was during this separation that the adult trailing behind got too close to the edge and fell.

No one in the group actually saw the fall, which is pretty unsettling when you think about it. However, one of the kids heard screaming and immediately rushed down the hiking route to alert the other parent that something awful had happened. This must have been such a terrifying moment for them.

That iPhone text might have saved their life out there

Thankfully, the other adult was able to use their iPhone’s satellite function to call for help, even sending a text directly to 911. How cool is that? This feature is an absolute game-changer for emergencies in remote areas where traditional cell service just doesn’t exist. It’s truly incredible technology, and it absolutely saved the day here by getting help on the way so quickly.

A rescue helicopter responded quickly, landing about 150 yards from the injured hiker in roughly five minutes. However, officials quickly realized this wasn’t going to be an easy rescue. The hiker was “lodged in a sloping sandstone gully,” making access incredibly difficult. Rescuers estimated the fall itself was a massive “70-80 feet followed by a 50-foot bouncing tumble, all on slickrock.” You can imagine the kind of impact that would have.

CRITICAL INJURY FALL MOAB: A family’s Spring Break trip near Moab turned into a dramatic rescue after a hiker fell from a cliff near Pritchett Canyon, leaving them critically injured.



Grand County Search and Rescue said the incident happened April 10 as a family of four explored… pic.twitter.com/k8rs65xShL — Heidi Hatch KUTV (@tvheidihatch) April 13, 2026

The hiker sustained a “badly broken body,” with injuries described as “open fractures and possible internal injuries.” Moving them was going to be a huge challenge, requiring them to be placed in a specialized rescue litter. The Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team knew they’d need “many hands” for this complex operation.

The team then embarked on a highly technical rescue, using a whole array of specialized gear including ropes, webbing, carabiners, anchoring bolts, and descent devices to safely extract the injured individual from the gully. The entire operation was a marathon, lasting a full three hours, which really highlights the difficulty and precision involved. Once secured, the hiker was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. Their current condition isn’t clear, but we’re all hoping for the best for them.

The sheriff’s search and rescue team noted that since no one witnessed the fall, the exact cause isn’t known. However, they pointed out a critical detail about the area: “The cliff edges in many places around Moab are deceptive. They slope gently from the top at first and quickly progress to vertical.” This is a stark reminder of how quickly seemingly safe terrain can become incredibly dangerous.

Rescuers urged everyone exploring the wilderness in the Moab area to take extreme care. They offered the “ubiquitous advice to ‘Be Careful'” as sound guidance, acknowledging that “sometimes bad things happen to good people.” The rescue team extended their best wishes to the family, hoping they find strength moving forward after such a harrowing experience.

It’s a stark reminder that even on a beautiful spring break hike, nature can be unpredictable, much like how a simple morning swim can turn into a harrowing battle for survival.

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