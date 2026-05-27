Elon Musk rips into Trump administration of using Starlink for military purposes, and he accuses Pentagon for breach of agreement

Elon Musk, the owner of the global satellite internet service Starlink, has just accused the Trump administration of breaching the agreement his company has with the Pentagon, Newsweek reported. This comes amid reports of ongoing disputes over charges for the service.

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Musk didn’t hold back, taking to his X social media platform on Tuesday to call out the Department of Defense (DOD). He claims they violated the terms of service for using Starlink, especially at a time when the U.S. military is increasingly relying on external companies and products, particularly those from the billionaire’s portfolio. “They made improper use of the Starlink civilian system for military purposes,” Musk stated directly on X. “Direct violation of terms of service.”

The heart of the disagreement seems to be about money and the specific service tier. According to reports from officials speaking anonymously and internal DOD documents, the government and Musk’s SpaceX, which operates Starlink, are at odds over increased costs. SpaceX argues these higher costs are necessary because the Pentagon reportedly agreed to a civilian-level plan but then used a much higher tier of service for military operations, specifically in Iran.

The fallout between Elon Musk and Donald Trump has been nothing short of spectacular

SpaceX officials reportedly argued that under their current agreement, Starlink should not be used on the U.S.’ LUCAS suicide drones in Iran. These drones are a serious piece of kit, able to circle a target before diving and detonating on impact. SpaceX believes this kind of intense use aligns more with its aviation-tier subscription, which costs around $25,000 per month. The issue is, the Pentagon was reportedly only paying $5,000 per connection, a significant difference.

In response to these claims, a Pentagon official told a news outlet that the Department of Defense is committed to fostering a “competitive environment” for satellite communications. This includes actively looking for additional options to ensure a “diverse range” of vendors. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell also weighed in on X, denying the report and emphasizing that SpaceX is still “a strong and valued partner.”

Reuters article is false.



They made improper use of the Starlink civilian system for military purposes. Direct violation of terms of service. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2026

It’s worth noting that SpaceX actually sells a military-specific version of its product, called Starshield. Reports indicate that the Pentagon had opted to use Starshield under a 2023 agreement. These terminals can connect to commercial Starlink satellites and also offer more secure options for military use. Beyond drone operations, the Pentagon has also been leveraging Starlink to help Iranians bypass communication bans imposed by their government. This effort, while noble, has also reportedly caused tensions with SpaceX over pricing, adding another layer to the dispute.

It’s not entirely clear if the two sides have managed to reach an agreement on pricing moving forward. Part of the challenge for the Trump administration seems to be a lack of clear alternatives to Musk’s products.

Currently, no other company offers a direct competitor to Starlink, making the Pentagon quite reliant on it. The equipment has been deemed critical for military operations, with reports stating that more than 6,000 Starlink terminals were smuggled into Iran by the U.S. in January. This was done to provide internet access to protesters following a government crackdown.

While some senior officials are reportedly skeptical of this close relationship, especially given the potential for hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for Musk’s company, the search for other options is definitely ongoing. These current tensions come after Musk appeared to have mended his relationship with President Donald Trump in recent months. The pair had a falling out over the president’s spending proposals after the billionaire played a key role in the early days of the second Trump administration.

More recently, Musk even accompanied President Trump on his state visit to China, appearing alongside other high-profile executives hoping to ease restrictions put in place by Beijing.

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