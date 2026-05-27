A woman confronted a man allegedly pleasuring himself in a Brussels park, and what the man did next left one bystander with a serious head wound

Brussels authorities arrested a man two days after he was allegedly involved in a disturbing incident at Parc de Forest. Officers apprehended the suspect that afternoon at Place de la Bourse in central Brussels and took him to a police station for formal questioning.

Recommended Videos

As highlighted by Bored Panda, the incident, which spread widely online through a viral clip, was first reported by the French-language Belgian outlet Sudinfo, which interviewed the victims. The video reportedly shows the man, dressed in a pink T-shirt and gray shorts, lying under trees and allegedly pleasuring himself while staring at a group of nearby women.

One of the women, whose identity has been kept private, noticed the act and immediately confronted him, bottle of water in hand. A witness recalled: “I saw this girl running toward him with a bottle of water and yelling at him: ‘You’re jerking off, I saw you, get lost.'” The woman threw the water at the man, who allegedly retaliated by hurling one of his shoes at her as she tried to leave.

The violence escalated well beyond the initial confrontation

The suspect allegedly attacked not only the woman who confronted him but also one of her friends. A female onlooker described the man staring “very intently for several minutes, a really prolonged stare,” before the confrontation. The same witness added: “He threw his shoe in her face. My friend then stood up to try to defend her because we could feel the tension rising. Not a shred of shame or remorse.”

A male friend who stepped in to defend the woman was violently punched in the face. The man was wearing a sharp ring, which reportedly “split his temple open three centimeters,” leaving him with a severe bleeding wound. In a separate incident covered by AOTF, a teenager suffered a head injury at a park when ICE agents tackled the wrong person in New York.

When confronted, the suspect allegedly replied: “She’s half-naked; I don’t see why I shouldn’t be able to masturbate.” Reports clarify that one of the women had simply been wearing “shorts and a bikini top” due to the warm 30-degree Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) weather that weekend.

The incident drew strong reactions online. One user questioned: “Where are all the so-called men, just stood there watching??!!” Another added: “That is extremely deviant behavior. Is there any description of the man or specifics that might explain this obscene behavior combined with violence?” A third wrote: “These perverts love to blame innocent people for their perversions and lack of self-control.”

Belgium has a framework in place to address sexual offenses, outlined in documents such as the Belgian policy on sexual crime, which emphasizes early intervention with offenders from the point of incarceration through guidance and treatment aimed at preventing reoffending. The country has also entered cooperation agreements with its federated entities, including Brussels, Flanders, and the Walloon Region, to coordinate offender treatment across jurisdictions. Amid renewed public calls for safer spaces for women in Brussels, a NJ crossing guard who stepped in to shield children from a vehicle drew similar attention to the risks bystanders face when intervening in public emergencies.

Brussels Capital/Ixelles Police Zone spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere confirmed the arrest for “indecent exposure.” The suspect has since been handed over to the public prosecutor’s office for further judicial proceedings. Local officials and community members had previously called for increased police patrols around Parc de Forest following earlier reported assaults in the area.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy