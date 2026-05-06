NJ crossing guard sacrificed her life to save kids from a car, and a final message from her best friend makes the tragedy even harder to process

We have heard of superheroes in stories, but there are cases, such as a man saving a child from being kidnapped, where someone has proved to be a superhero in real life. They aren’t defined by physique, superpowers, size, or age, as can be everyday people as well. Speaking of that, a beloved 80-year-old crossing guard in New Jersey has also proved this fact when she saved two children by pushing them away from harm when a car was speeding towards them. The crossing guard herself was struck by a car and was pronounced dead.

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As per the New York Post, Jean Schultz, an eighty-year-old crossing guard, was struck by a car when she tried to save the two children who were crossing the road. It happened recently in Woodland Park, as reported by the Passaic County Prosecutors’ Office and Mayor Tracy Kallert.

Schultz was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. But the eyewitnesses couldn’t stop praising her for the heroic act, as one witness said, “She literally put herself in harm’s way to protect the kids.” Because of her act of bravery, the two children, one of whom was a student from the Woodland Park School District, were safe. They were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, but they were completely unharmed.

Her best friend and the entire community were left heartbroken by a sudden loss

The community came forward to share their views about Schultz; everyone deemed her a dedicated worker who always tried to spread love in the community. They were left heartbroken at her sudden death, but her 85-year-old friend, Dave Holster, was utterly devastated at the sudden demise of his best friend. He was so heartbroken that he even said that it might not be possible for him to stay alive after what happened, as Schultz was dear to him.

Witnesses say 80-year-old Jean Schultz pushed the students out of the way from an oncoming vehicle to save their lives. More: https://t.co/110E2BSC3V pic.twitter.com/3H1156Epz7 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) May 6, 2026

Dave, talking to WBC, said, “I’m 85, and I don’t wanna even be alive anymore. She was my best friend in the world… I helped her out, she helped me out, and she brought me food. I cut her grass, and I cleaned up her leaves. She did so much for me. We went for breakfast every Thursday morning.”

We have heard about a woman risking her life to save a drowning man, but this case just breaks all of us. Apart from her heartbroken friend, Mayor Kallert also shared some words: “Her compassion, warmth, and genuine love for the children of Woodland Park left a lasting impact that will never be forgotten. This loss is deeply felt throughout our entire community, especially by the families and students who were fortunate to see her each day.”

Schultz might have left the world, but she will be remembered as a hero. The way she sacrificed herself will indeed leave a lasting effect on everyone in the community. The driver, who was unfortunately behind the wheel, remained at the scene, and investigations are ongoing to determine exactly what made him this careless. Regardless, the community has lost a jewel in this incident.

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