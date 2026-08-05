‘We never wanted them to get married’: Family speaks out after American weds Athens murder suspect

A shocking murder case in Greece has taken another unexpected turn after the family of an American woman married to the prime suspect revealed they never supported the relationship. Their comments surfaced as investigators continue piecing together what happened to a British charity worker whose body was discovered inside a suitcase.

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According to the New York Post, Sharif Ahmadzai, 26, has been arrested over the alleged murder of British charity worker Elisabeth-Jane Ross. Greek authorities believe Ross was killed before her body was placed inside a suitcase and abandoned in a building in Athens.

The case has drawn attention not only because of the disturbing allegations but also because Ahmadzai’s personal life has come under scrutiny. He married American missionary Alaina Hall in 2023 after the pair met while working with refugees in Greece. The report cited new comments from Hall’s family that paint a different picture behind the marriage.

Looking back, their concerns make a lot more sense

Ahmadzai arrived on the Greek island of Lesvos in 2016 on a people smuggler’s boat. The Afghan professional boxer later met Alaina Hall, then 28, from Ringgold, Georgia. The two started a refugee ministry together in Athens before Ahmadzai converted to Christianity. They married in 2023 and reportedly have one child together.

🚨Refugee worker killed and stuffed in a suitcase by the very people she was trying to help assimilate into Europe.



Scottish volunteer Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, spent years aiding migrants in Greece, only to end up strangled, killed, packed into a suitcase, and dumped by the… pic.twitter.com/yUufQbUhts — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 4, 2026

Hall’s paternal aunt, Leanne Hall, told the Daily Mail that her family was never comfortable with the relationship. She said, “They never wanted them to get married.” She also explained she had never personally met Ahmadzai and only knew about him through family conversations.

Hall’s family’s remarks also echo a pattern seen in other tragic cases, where relatives have looked back on relationships through a very different lens after serious crimes came to light. In another story, a Michigan mother’s old Reddit posts about her marriage resurfaced after her husband was accused of killing their family.

Meanwhile, Greek investigators are focusing on what may have led to Ross’ death. The authorities believe there was a confrontation between Ross and Ahmadzai before she was killed.

A law enforcement source told the outlet, “We believe there was a confrontation.” Investigators are now examining two possible motives. One theory is that Ross may have caught Ahmadzai searching through her belongings and stealing credit cards. Another possibility being explored is whether the encounter involved a sexual assault or whether Ross rejected his alleged advances.

Sadly, loved ones have also spoken publicly about warning signs in other recent cases. In another, Sara Gilson’s ex-husband said he had urged her for years to leave Shawn Duffey before the case ended in tragedy.

Meanwhile, authorities have not publicly confirmed which theory is supported by the evidence. The investigation into Elisabeth-Jane Ross’ death remains ongoing as Greek officials continue gathering evidence.

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