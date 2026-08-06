‘Like who brings ID to a swimming pool?’: Father shares viral video alleging woman questioned his family’s right to be there

A family outing that was meant to be relaxing turned into an emotional confrontation after a father claimed a woman repeatedly questioned whether they belonged at an apartment pool. The incident quickly went viral after he shared footage online, with millions of viewers reacting to what unfolded.

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Filmmaker Leo Sullivan alleged he and his two sons were singled out because they were the only Black family using the pool at an Illinois apartment complex where they were staying through Airbnb. According to Sullivan, the encounter frightened his younger son so much that the child began crying and feared his father would be arrested, Bored Panda.

The video has since sparked widespread discussion on social media. Many viewers urged Sullivan to pursue legal action while others criticized the woman for involving police over the situation.

What should have been a fun day at the pool left one child in tears

Sullivan, a film producer, author and Atlanta resident, was visiting Chicago with his sons when he recorded the encounter. The clip was first posted on Facebook for his 136,000 followers before spreading to TikTok, where it received 2.5 million views.

@leemerrittesq This is what “swimming while Black” looks like in 2026 — an ordinary pool day with your children turned into a police encounter because a neighbor decides you don’t belong. According to the father, a white neighbor called the police on him and his sons because they were the only Black family at the pool. He says he had already shown proof that he stays there, yet she still demanded his ID. He further states that when officers arrived, they told her he did not have to show her anything — but by then one of his boys was in tears. He says the incident traumatized his children and that he may pursue legal action. 🎥: Leo Sullivan ♬ original sound – Lee Merritt

The video showed a woman approaching Sullivan while he stood with his children at the apartment pool. He claimed she demanded proof that his family was staying there and did not question other visitors.

Leo said he showed evidence that they were residents through their Airbnb stay. However, he alleged the woman then requested his identification. “Like who brings ID to a swimming pool?” Sullivan said in the video.

Sullivan wasn’t the only parent to recently share an experience he believed unfairly targeted his child. A mother said her Black daughter was denied a children’s museum ride before she watched a white boy get on instead.

Text on the TikTok clip stated that a woman called police on the “only Black family” at the pool and demanded they prove they were residents. Sullivan’s younger son could be heard crying while asking whether his father would be “put in jail.” Sullivan comforted the child before saying, “Wow, welcome to Chicago.”

In the caption, Sullivan wrote that officers arrived and he explained he did not have to show identification. He added that the experience traumatized his children and said he was considering legal action. He also claimed the woman smiled while his son was crying. Sullivan said he later got into the pool and continued playing with his boys.

Confrontations caught on camera continue to fuel conversations online. A woman was filmed shouting racist slurs during a separate incident before boasting about her family’s wealth and status.

Sullivan later shared that he safely returned home to Atlanta after what he described as hate and humiliation during the trip. He also claimed building staff refused to identify the women involved. Sullivan said they later called police again, accusing him of harassment.

He added that responding officers understood the situation. Viewers flooded the comments with support, with one writing, “My heart broke when his son started crying.” Another urged authorities to fine the women for allegedly wasting police resources.

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