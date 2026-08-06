Portillo’s teams up with Dr Pepper for a ‘one-of-a-kind’ milkshake this summer

Dessert collaborations have been getting bolder every year. Restaurants and major brands are mixing familiar flavors into unexpected treats that quickly become limited-time favorites. Now, another unusual partnership is giving Dr Pepper fans something new to try.

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Portillo’s has joined forces with Dr Pepper to launch what it calls a “one-of-a-kind” milkshake. According to Dexerto, the drink blends the restaurant’s signature ice cream with the classic soda flavor. It will only be available for a limited time across participating Portillo’s locations in the United States.

The new shake is designed for fans who have always wondered what Dr Pepper would taste like in a creamy dessert. There is one catch, though. While the collaboration is rolling out nationwide, one Portillo’s restaurant will not be serving it.

It almost sounds too good to skip if you’re a Dr Pepper fan

Portillo’s is introducing a limited-edition Dr Pepper Shake that combines its signature ice cream with real Dr Pepper flavor. Customers can also upgrade the drink into one of the chain’s famous cake shakes by adding a slice of Portillo’s chocolate cake.

It's official: the Dr Pepper Shake has landed. Rich, one-of-a-kind taste in every sip. ​

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🥤Limited time only: https://t.co/iAAUd1ns2a pic.twitter.com/vsnNLZxD06 — Portillo's (@portilloshotdog) August 4, 2026

Announcing the collaboration, the restaurant said, “We’ve teamed up with Dr Pepper” to create a thick and creamy shake with real Dr Pepper flavor in every sip. It added that anyone who ever wanted to enjoy both drinks together can now do exactly that.

The latest collaboration also reflects how familiar soft drinks are finding new life in unexpected ways. A Mormon-born drink trend recently introduced more people to customized soda combinations that have become increasingly popular beyond their longtime regional roots.

The collaboration will remain available through the end of September. However, there is one exception. The Portillo’s restaurant located inside Dallas Fort Worth International Airport will not be offering the special milkshake.

Customers can choose between two sizes. A regular Dr Pepper Shake costs $4.79, while a large version is priced at $5.89. Those wanting the upgraded cake shake can also order it for an additional cost. The cake shake options are listed at $6.69 and $5.59, depending on the size.

Limited-time menu items aren’t the only thing getting customers talking this summer. Burger King’s latest combo prices also prompted comparisons online, with many customers reflecting on how much fast-food meals have changed over the years.

With the collaboration only lasting through September, Dr Pepper fans have a limited window to try a dessert that blends two well-known favorites into a single summer treat.

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