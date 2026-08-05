McDonald’s says new crocs happy meal is ‘perfect for little fashionistas’ as 12 keyrings arrive

Image by Jim, the Photographer, CC BY 2.0. and ALOK DAS on Pexels.

A regular Happy Meal has turned into a new collectible hunt. McDonald’s has teamed up with Crocs for the first time in the UK. The collaboration brings miniature Crocs-themed keyrings that are already catching the attention of both young fans and collectors.

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The limited-time promotion launched at McDonald’s restaurants across the UK on August 4. Instead of a standard toy, every Happy Meal now includes one of 12 miniature Crocs character clip keyrings. Each collectible arrives inside its own tiny shoebox. According to Dexerto, the promotion is available only while supplies last.

The new release adds an extra element of surprise because customers cannot choose which design they receive. That means anyone hoping to collect the complete set will have to rely on luck or swap duplicates with other fans. McDonald’s described the collection as “perfect for little fashionistas (and grown Crocs fans too)!”

The mini Crocs are cute, but the tiny shoebox makes them even more collectible

The miniature Crocs are designed as clip-on keyrings that can be attached to bags or keys. They are collectible toys and are not wearable Crocs or Jibbitz charms.

game on. McDonald’s All American Games Happy Meal Crocs toys are here. pic.twitter.com/Vs3ZnMMxRD — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 10, 2026

There are 12 different designs to collect. Since every Happy Meal includes one pre-selected keyring, completing the full collection could take several visits. That surprise factor is expected to make the promotion even more appealing for collectors throughout the summer.

Collectors have also been keeping an eye on what could be coming next to Happy Meals. A leaked Happy Meal toy lineup recently suggested McDonald’s may be preparing a collaboration featuring SpongeBob SquarePants and One Piece, prompting plenty of speculation among fans.

Families who would rather skip the toy also have another option. Customers can swap the Crocs collectible for a copy of Rob Biddulph’s Gigantic instead.

While collectible promotions continue to draw fans, McDonald’s has also been making headlines for everyday menu tips. One McDonald’s employee recently shared behind-the-scenes insights, including what they claimed was a cheaper alternative to ordering a Big Mac.

The promotion also includes Happy Meal activity packs for children. Kids can visit the Happy Meal website and play an interactive “Style your Crocs” game. The activity lets them create their own colorful Crocs designs while extending the experience beyond the restaurant.

The Crocs Happy Meal is priced at £2.99 when ordered for pickup through the McDonald’s app during the summer promotion. The collaboration is currently exclusive to participating McDonald’s restaurants across the UK and Ireland, making it a limited-time release for fans hoping to grab every tiny clog before stocks run out.

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