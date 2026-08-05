Man allegedly dressed up as Grim Reaper and went up on a hospital roof to stare at patients. He was arrested

A 26-year-old man was recently arrested after climbing onto the roof of Ysbyty Glan Clwyd hospital in St Asaph, Denbighshire, Wales, as reported by the Independent. He spent about 50 minutes on the roof in a black hooded outfit, staring down at patients, visitors, and hospital staff.

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The man was seen wielding what appeared to be a scythe while he was up on the roof. He also reportedly made various noises at people down on the ground, which likely added to the disturbance. Eventually, the situation escalated enough that someone called the North Wales Police and the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service. When authorities arrived, onlookers reported seeing four police cars and a fire service vehicle on the scene.

Once the police managed to get him down from the roof, he didn’t offer any clear explanation for why he was up there. However, he did admit to stealing cat food and cat litter from a Pets at Home in Llandudno, along with some food and drink from a Sainsbury’s in the same area.

During the subsequent court hearing, the man entered a guilty plea to the nuisance charge.

He was ordered to pay $337 in fines as a result of his actions. Interestingly, he insisted that he wasn’t trying to look like the Grim Reaper at all. He claimed that his costume was actually meant to represent a crow. Regardless of his intent, the impact on the hospital environment was serious enough to warrant legal action.

Man arrested after ‘dressing as Grim Reaper’ at hospital and staring at patients https://t.co/UhdjNsDfbC — Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) August 4, 2026

A spokesperson for North Wales Police explained the charges by stating, “He was charged with other than for the purpose of obtaining medical advice, treatment or care, caused, without reasonable excuse, a nuisance or disturbance to a National Health Service staff member who was working there or was otherwise there in connection with work, and refused, without reasonable excuse, to leave the premises when asked to do so by a constable.”

The hospital board took a firm stance on the incident as well. A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board noted, “The health board has previously stated it has a zero tolerance approach to abuse, aggression or nuisance within its hospital sites.”

This isn’t the first time someone has used a Grim Reaper costume to get attention in a public space. Back in 2020, a man in Florida repeatedly appeared on crowded beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper. His goal was to remind people of the ongoing dangers of the pandemic as businesses and public spaces began to reopen.

While the motivations in these two cases were likely very different, it’s a reminder of how high-profile or ominous costumes can cause significant reactions from the public. It’s safe to say that most people prefer their hospital visits to be free of surprise visitors on the roof, especially those carrying props that look like scythes.

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