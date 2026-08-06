Woman ordered Panda Express and got a fortune cookie bag, but it quickly became an ‘unfortunate cookie’ when she saw something creepy inside

Apart from the employees allegedly using kitchen cleaner above the food, another incident involving Panda Express has come to light. Apparently, a woman spotted something creepy crawling inside the packet of fortune cookies in her order. She has recorded the video of her experience and posted it on social media. No comments from Panda Express were found.

Recommended Videos

According to Brobible, the woman who’s on TikTok (@c4ndyrg) gave insights into the incident. In her video, a spider can be seen inside fortune cookie packaging. As the clip progresses, the dark-colored eight-legged creature moves, suggesting it’s alive. The spider was most likely a ground spider, which might not be harmful, but having it inside a food package is not ideal. It appears the woman didn’t witness this alone, as someone else is also seen with her.

In the video’s overlay, the woman said, “When you get panda but the saxophones are getting louder,” as saxophone music played in the background. While the caption says, “Panda Express spider scare: why I’ll never eat there again.” The video has gone viral, garnering over 10 million views on TikTok.

Social media users seemed divided after a spider was allegedly spotted inside a fortune cookie packet

As the video went viral, viewers poured their opinions into the comment section, with many appearing sarcastic about spotting a creature in food while others were concerned about food quality. Several found it sarcastic, as one commenter labeled the cookie “that’s an unfortune cookie.” Another one added, “It’s just their collab with Spider-Man Brand New Day.” While another one wrote, “That’s probably your fortune is to become spider man let it bite you.”

Sarcasm aside, others seemed concerned. As one of the commenters wrote, “Sue the company if u ate that u prob could’ve died even if it harmless the emotional distress and mental health problems can get u bank in court.” Another one added that she had a similar experience at Panda Cookies as she wrote, “Y’all defending Panda. I’ve had maggots crawling in my food and on my tray once. NEVER AGAIN.” However, the user didn’t share any evidence to back their claim.

This seemed to be the feedback on the TikTok. The incident is not independently verified, and Panda Express has not publicly addressed this alleged concern. There’s no follow-up video from the user giving insights into what happened next.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy