“Please contact the FDA” This Charleston woman heard a heavy thud in her energy drink can, then she cut it open to uncover a horrifying secret inside

American beverage companies are famous worldwide, but there has been a recent backlash over the nutritional content of these drinks. But as this debate was going on, a new issue involving a drink called Alani Nu arose, after a Charleston woman on TikTok claimed to have found a mouse in it. This happened to a Starbucks customer previously as well. Now that the video has gone viral, it may be denting the manufacturer’s reputation.

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According to Brobible, TikTok creator Chandler Manusky (@chandlermanusky) revealed she found a mouse in a can of Alani Nu. She stated that she had drunk three-fourths of the drink, then realized the can was heavier than usual. She started pouring the remaining drink into the sink, and that is when she felt a thud. When she cut open the can, to her surprise, there was a dead rodent inside.

Manusky, in her TikTok video, said, “I don’t even know where to start. We’re just gonna rip the band-aid off. Found a dead mouse at the bottom of my Alani can. I’m disgusted by myself, I’m gonna go throw up in the bathroom, I’m, like, shaking.” She, in her caption of the video, wrote, “I’m never recovering from this @Alani Nutrition you have some explaining to do…I don’t like MICE in my drinks.”

This is not the first time that something similar has been found in a can

Following a wrongful lawsuit against the Alani Nu distributor after the death of a cheerleader, this is another controversy around the brand. Even though such an event is quite rare, similar incidents have been reported in the past. A similar incident occurred in South Dakota in 2017, when a man claimed to have found a mouse inside a Coca-Cola can. The defense attorney at that time argued that if the mouse had been found inside the can, it would have been in an advanced state of decomposition.

Alani Nu has been reported to have several instances of foreign objects found in its beverages. Another instance was reported in April 2024, in which a female creator posted a video of a rodent caught inside the Alani Nu Can. Since the new video has gone viral, previous incidents are coming to light, revealing a pattern of rodents getting into drinks’ packaging.

Even though the manufacturer has not publicly acknowledged the accusations, the frequent reports have raised concerns about the persistent issue. While the other beverage companies that were previously sued tried to deflect the customer’s complaint by questioning the validity of the claims, Alani might face more challenges because multiple other customers are coming forward with video evidence.

This influx could potentially weaken the company’s stance. It remains to be seen whether an investigation will take place or an out-of-court deal will be struck between the affected customer and the company.

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