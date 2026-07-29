A McDonald’s Happy Meal ‘leak’ has SpongeBob and One Piece fans doing a double-take over the rumored toy lineup

McDonald’s could be preparing one of its strangest Happy Meal collaborations yet. A reported leak suggests the fast-food giant may be bringing together SpongeBob SquarePants and One Piece in a crossover toy collection that combines characters from both worlds.

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According to Dexerto, the rumored promotion would feature seven mashup figures where SpongeBob characters are redesigned as famous One Piece pirates. Instead of separate toys for each franchise, the collection reportedly blends the two universes into unexpected character combinations.

The leak comes from Snackolator, a source known for sharing Happy Meal rumors. The account claims McDonald’s is developing the crossover set with at least seven toys planned. However, the final lineup could change before any official release.

That Mrs. Puff and Big Mom pairing is still confusing everyone

The rumored collection reportedly includes seven mashup figures that combine SpongeBob characters with One Piece pirates. SpongeBob is said to take on Luffy’s look, while Plankton becomes Usopp and Squidward gets Sanji’s chef-inspired design. Other pairings include Mrs. Puff as Big Mom, Gary as Chopper, Larry the Lobster as Franky, and Mr. Krabs as Jinbe.

McDonald's is working on a Spongebob x One Piece Happy Meal?! This one could be a HUGE release… the biggest question is which countries will get it!



Coming soon is a new group of Happy Meal toys that feature Spongebob Squarepants characters combined with One Piece. The seven… pic.twitter.com/8luH9eQ8lk — Snackolator (@snackolator) July 28, 2026

The rumored toys are expected to arrive first at McDonald’s locations in Australia before potentially expanding to other countries. However, McDonald’s has not officially announced the collaboration, meaning the lineup and release plans should still be treated as unconfirmed.

The unusual pairings have already sparked plenty of discussion among fans. While some designs received positive reactions, the Mrs. Puff and Big Mom combination quickly became the biggest talking point. Many questioned why the character was chosen for such a major One Piece role, while others argued that different SpongeBob characters could have been better matches.

Fans responding to Snackolator’s post also shared their own ideas for alternate pairings. Some suggested Squidward would have been a better fit for Brook because of their similar appearance, while others thought Plankton could have matched with a different One Piece character. Additional suggestions included Patrick as Zoro and Sandy as Nami.

Even without an official announcement, the rumored crossover has already created plenty of curiosity among fans of both franchises. If the leak turns out to be accurate, McDonald’s could be preparing one of its most unusual Happy Meal collaborations yet.

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