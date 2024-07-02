Jujutsu Kaisen is a lot of things – an incredibly dark shonen action series with horror elements, a blockbuster anime series from Studio MAPPA that has become one of the most recognized proerties in the world, and now – now it’s the latest special edition McDonald’s collaboration.
The series is no stranger to collaborations, with perhaps the most notable before the fast food collab being a crossover with the online game Fortnite, adding characters and abilities from the series to the game for players to select.
What Is the New “Special Grade” McDonald’s Sauce – and When Can We Try It?
The sauce, officially dubbed “Special Grade Garlic” by the fast food chain is actually a dipping option that’s been available at McDonald’s Japanese locations in the past that’s finally being brought overseas for American customers. It’s described as having a sweet and tangy soy-garlic flavor, and according to the chain, “… [the] first EVER garlic sauce to hit the menus at McDonald’s USA.”
The campaign will begin on July 9, 2024, and every customer who gets the sauce will also receive a 30-day free trial to the streaming service that hosts Jujutsu Kaisen, Crunchyroll, so fans of the sauce can binge the anime with their nuggets.