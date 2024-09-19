Solo Leveling -Reawakening- Is Coming To Theaters – Here’s What We Know

Crunchyroll has officially announced that a special anime recap film compiling the events of Solo Leveling season 1 is officially coming to movie theaters in the United States and Canada, as well as an exclusive look at the first two episodes from season 2.

For fans wanting to relive the first season, or for new fans wanting to crash course everything that happened in season 1 so they an be caught up in time to enjoy season 2, Solo Leveling -Reawakening- will be debuting in select theaters in the US and Canada on December 6, 2024.

The film’s synopsis, provided by Crunchyroll, is as follows:

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- features a catch-up recap of the first season coupled with an exclusive sneak peek of the first two episodes of the highly anticipated second season in one momentous theatrical fan experience. Over a decade has passed since a pathway called a “gate” which connects this world and another dimension suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called “hunters” have been awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one. In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up. Crunchyroll

The anime adaptation for Solo Leveling is produced by A-1 Pictures with motion graphics by Production I.G., and is based on the novel and manhwa of the same name by Chugong and DUBU. The anime adaptation is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige (Sword Art Online).

Solo Leveling season 2 has already been confirmed to be streaming on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in January 2025.

