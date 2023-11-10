How Old is Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

Image: Mappa

Anyone who’s watched or read Jujutsu Kaisen knows that Satoru Gojo is the GOAT. Not only is Gojo one of the strongest sorcerers ever born, but he’s not even a percentile as old as some of his competition. Let’s break down how old Gojo is in Jujutsu Kaisen.

How Old is Gojo, and How Old is He Compared to Other Characters?

At the start of Jujutsu Kaisen, Satoru Gojo is 28 years old, making him a fair bit younger than many of the other leaders of the Jujutsu sorcerer community and about a decade older than most of his students. However, as of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222, Gojo has become 29 years old. His youthful physique and willingness to challenge the jujutsu sorcerer community’s gerontocratic system of government have won him many admirers amongst fans of the series.

Gojo’s Age Ranked Among the Oldest JJK Characters

Gojo generally sits in a tier of his own amongst Jujutsu Kaisen characters when it comes to power, but he’s one of the youngest characters in the series. This is especially true after the Culling Game Arc, which saw many jujutsu sorcerers who were alive in the earliest eras of Japanese history get revived. Here are the ten oldest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Characters Age Dhruv Lakdawalla 2,000+ Years Old Master Tengen 1,200+ Years Old Ryomen Sukuna 1,000+ Years Old Kenjaku 1,000+ Years Old Yorozu 1,000+ Years Old Hana Kurusu 1,000+ Years Old Takakko Uro 1,000+ Years Old Uraume 1,000+ Years Old Hajime Kashimo 400+ Years Old Ryu Ishigori 400+ Years Old

While Satoru Gojo’s lifespan is akin to that of a mayfly’s compared to the likes of Lakdawalla, Tengen, or Sukuna, it’s fitting that a character who loathes the assumption that age is an indication of virtue would be one of the younger people in the jujutsu sorcerer community.

SPOILERS: How Tall is Gojo Now?

As satisfying as it would be to see what kind of person Gojo would be as an older man, recent events have dashed those dreams. Without going into too much detail, the events of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 have all but assured that Gojo’s age will forever remain 29.

