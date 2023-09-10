Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 235 Spoilers: A Winner is Named

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jujutsu Kaisen has enjoyed an explosive recent story arc thanks to the long-awaited showdown between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna. It’s been a back-and-forth of adaptation, near-misses, would-be fatal wounds, and a lot of anxious anticipation on behalf of Gojo’s allies. It’s been a long several months of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, but we might finally be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. To the delight of fans, a winner might finally be named, and it looks like it’s Gojo. Read on for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 23 will release on Sunday, September 10, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

You might be curious about what happens next in the series, so get ready for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 to drop using this release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Gojo pulls through the fight and is seen as the victor.

RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 236

Despite Sukuna’s best efforts to have Mahoraga adapt to Gojo’s attacks, Gojo was able to pull off a last-ditch effort, with an undirected Hollow Purple attack that hit so hard, he felt it too. However, he’s regained his Reverse Cursed Technique output thanks to Black Flash. Meanwhile, Sukuna’s lost Mahoraga in the blast, been maimed by the explosion, and his healing is restricted to the point that he can’t reasonably put up a fight.

In many ways, it seems like there’s no way this could suddenly turn around. But this is likely where the other characters can finally join in, and more importantly, Kenjaku could be heard from once more. But we’ll have to wait an extra week as JJK goes on another brief hiatus!

