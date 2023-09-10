Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 235 Spoilers: A Winner is Named

Get ready for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 here!

September 10th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 Release Date
Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jujutsu Kaisen has enjoyed an explosive recent story arc thanks to the long-awaited showdown between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna. It’s been a back-and-forth of adaptation, near-misses, would-be fatal wounds, and a lot of anxious anticipation on behalf of Gojo’s allies. It’s been a long several months of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, but we might finally be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. To the delight of fans, a winner might finally be named, and it looks like it’s Gojo. Read on for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 23 will release on Sunday, September 10, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

You might be curious about what happens next in the series, so get ready for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 to drop using this release time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Gojo pulls through the fight and is seen as the victor.

RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 236

Despite Sukuna’s best efforts to have Mahoraga adapt to Gojo’s attacks, Gojo was able to pull off a last-ditch effort, with an undirected Hollow Purple attack that hit so hard, he felt it too. However, he’s regained his Reverse Cursed Technique output thanks to Black Flash. Meanwhile, Sukuna’s lost Mahoraga in the blast, been maimed by the explosion, and his healing is restricted to the point that he can’t reasonably put up a fight.

In many ways, it seems like there’s no way this could suddenly turn around. But this is likely where the other characters can finally join in, and more importantly, Kenjaku could be heard from once more. But we’ll have to wait an extra week as JJK goes on another brief hiatus!

- This article was updated on September 10th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :