If you’re looking for new manga to read, it’s never been a better time to find services and apps with high-resolution manga at your fingertips than right now. Some of the best manga are available through a slew of services, and while it can be a bit dicey on the browser, apps are increasingly clear in their presentation and accessibility while at home or on the go. Some are more geared toward specific publishers, while others are better as a catch-all service with their respective strengths. Read on for our guide on the Best Manga Reader Apps to Use in 2022!

Best Manga Reader Apps to Use in 2022

Listed below are the best manga reader apps available currently, with a focus on mobile accessibility and less on browser-based services. The list goes as follows:

Mangamo

A digital manga reader app made to deter piracy while increasing accessibility for fans, Mangamo, a Tokyo-based app, seeks to appeal to its English-speaking reader base. Their motivation is to tap into the vast market of readers who otherwise pirate their manga and turn them into subscribers, which is impressive. With manga comprising roughly 2/3 of the world’s comic revenue, this app is available as an affordable alternative while also bringing entire franchises to English readers for the first time. Mangamo partners with 19 publishers, currently, including Kodansha, known for Attack on Titan. Mangamo subscribers pay USD 4.99 a month for the service.

INKR

INKR Comics has several edges as a reader app, including strong search features and a good categorization system allowing you to find exactly what new series you want to read next. The app features numerous exclusive series and taps into comics, and manga, with highlighted popular subgenres like BL, or even manhua. It also has a good western comics presence, with numerous smaller and indie publishers, as well as bigger ones like Image, backing up their roster. INKR has flexible pricing options, where you can either pay lump sums for individual coins or subscribe for USD 4.99 a month along with a 7-day trial. They split their revenue rather evenly with creators too, so your money goes to the right people.

Shonen Jump

While more limited in scope to a single publishing house, Shonen Jump gives you access to their enormous digital vault, with +15,000 manga chapters being readily accessible being a major selling point. You’ll only be able to download 100 chapters at any given time, but you can unlock up to 100 chapters every day to read and you’ll find this to be a very reasonable cap. This includes access to old classics such as Dragon Ball, Dr. Slump, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, while also giving access to hot new manga such as Chainsaw Man. The subscription fee for this is also dirt cheap, at a measly USD 1.99 a month cost, along with a free trial and free previews of their early chapters.

Crunchyroll Manga

A bonus to the premier anime streaming app, Crunchyroll Manga has a strong selling point in its “simulpub” content, that is, a manga that’s published on the app the same day it’s published anywhere. This is an impressive point and one which makes it an asset for readers of the latest hot content, although due to it not dropping its price in the US as it has elsewhere in the world, this might be a better deal if you live outside the United States. Currently priced at $7.99 or $9.99 in US and Canada, among other countries, this includes anime streaming as well as access to its manga catalog.

ComiXology

Naturally, Amazon being the company it is, their app, ComiXology, is the largest digital media compilation of comics and manga available. You can read tens to hundreds of thousands of comics and manga on the app, either directly or after purchasing on Amazon and adding to your library, as well as additional perks such as free series to read on their ComiXology Unlimited service for Prime subscribers with hit series like The Boys or Sandman, or Vinland Saga and BLAME! for the manga readers. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better array of options, even though the availability of some series that are searchable might make for this to be a confusing app to users.

This concludes our guide on the Best Manga Reader Apps to Use in 2022!