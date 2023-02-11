Can You Watch the Super Bowl on ESPN Plus?

Are you wondering if you can watch the Super Bowl on ESPN Plus? ESPN Plus is a great streaming platform that lets you watch your favorite sports like the UFC, PGA, and NHL. Super Bowl LVII will feature Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles against MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas Chiefs in what should be one of the best Super Bowls in recent history. So then, can you watch it on Peacock, or will you need to invest in another streaming service? Here is everything you need to know about watching the Super Bowl on Peacock.

Will the Super Bowl Stream on ESPN Plus?

Unfortunately, you will not be able to watch the Super Bowl on ESPN Plus. Even though ESPN Plus is owned by the said company that owns Hulu (Disney), it is an entirely separate package that doesn’t include access to live channels like Fox. Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast on Fox, which is not affiliated with Disney or ESPN Plus, because they have the right to do so. This is a massive bummer for NFL fans, but you do have options available, so you don’t miss out on the action.

Where Can I Watch the Super Bowl?

You can watch the Super Bowl on any streaming platform that offers a live television service package that includes Fox. Remember that Hulu has a lot of different bundled packages, so you must choose the “+ Live TV” bundle because that is how you can watch the Super Bowl. This may be an additional charge from the bundle that includes ESPN Plus already. Here are the best examples of popular streaming platforms with Fox included in their packages:

Hulu + Live TV

YouTube TV

Sling TV

FuboTV

Most streaming services offer free trials and discounts, so now is the best time to subscribe if you need to change which streaming service provider you use since the NFL season is over. Otherwise, setting up a watch party with family or friends who have access to Fox will be your next best option for watching the Super Bowl. Who doesn’t love an excuse for an impromptu Super Bowl party?

Super Bowl LVII is Sunday, February 12, 2023, and will air on Fox at 6:30 PM Eastern.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023