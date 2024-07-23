Naruto & Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Team-Up In Collab From IDW Publishing

On Monday, IGN officially announced what a few leakers had been speculating over the weekend: Naruto and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are joining forces in a collaborative crossover comic consisting of four issues between IDW Publishing and Viz Media.

When Does the Naruto x TMNT Comic Release?

Image: IDW Publishing

The first issue of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto is set to release on November 13, 2024.

IDW has said the following about the collab:

“It’s the coolest ninja matchup you could have ever dreamed of, had you dared! The Heroes in a Half-Shell meet the host of the Nine-Tailed Fox in the crossover everyone will be talking about.

When teenage reporter April O’Neil has a clandestine meeting with Tsunade, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, it garners the attention of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi. They aren’t the only ones who are wondering what the two women were discussing, though. The sinister Foot Clan have their own interest in April’s visit, as they think she might hold the valuable information on mutation research being conducted by the scientist Baxter Stockman. With April caught between the forces of the Hidden Leaf Village and the Foot Clan, it can’t be long before the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show up to lend her a hand!”

Who Is Working On Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto?

Image: IDW Publishing

There’s an incredibly talented staff working on the upcoming collab, including Caleb Goellner (known for his previous work on Sonic the Hedgehog) is writing the story, Hendry Prasetya (known for his work on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) will be handling the drawing, Raúl Angulo (known for his work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer) will be coloring, and Ed Dukeshire (known for his work on Irredeemable) is lettering the issues. The cover artwork for Issue #1 is being handled by Hendry Prasetya and Jorge Jiménez.

The last time Naruto and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaborated was for a merchandise line through BoxLunch.

The anime adaptation of Naruto can be streamed on Netflix, the original manga by Masashi Kishimoto can be purchased through retailers like Amazon.

