How Tall is Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

Satoru Gojo is the strongest sorcerer in the world in Jujutsu Kaisen. We’ve witnessed some amazing moments where he overshadowed the cast. But this is the case in more than just his power; Gojo stands tall even just in stature, as we learn how tall Gojo is in Jujutsu Kaisen.

How Tall is Gojo, and How Does His Height Rank Among Other Characters?

Satoru Gojo is 6’3″ tall, placing him in a 3-way tie among the top 5 characters ranked by height in Jujutsu Kaisen. This, combined with his muscular appearance and overall attitude, has made him attractive and popular among the fans and characters in the series, and a source of confidence as he carries himself in the series.

Gojo’s Height Ranked Among the Tallest JJK Characters

Gojo is in powerful company with some of these characters. While the top rank shouldn’t be surprising, it should be more impressive just how close some characters come to matching it. Here are the top 10 tallest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Character Height (Feet & Inches) Height (Centimeters) Yuji Itadori 5’8″ 172.7 cm Yuta Okkotsu 5’9″ 175.3 cm Megumi Fushiguro 5’9″ 175.3 cm Mahito 5’10.5″ 179.1 cm Kento Nanami 6’0.5″ 184.2 cm Aoi Todo 6’3″ 190.5 cm Suguru Geto 6’3″ 190.5 cm Satoru Gojo 6’3″ 190.5 cm Masamichi Yaga 6’3.5″ 191.8 cm Panda 6’7″ 200.7 cm

While it’s no surprise that Panda takes the win, the 3-way tie for third shows us JJK has some impressively tall characters, including 2 of its main heroes and villains.

SPOILERS: How Tall is Gojo Now?

You’d think his height would stay the same throughout the series, but certain events have transpired. MAJOR SPOILERS: Without going into too much detail, recent events placed Gojo at around 3’1.5″, but I highly recommend catching up to the events of Chapter 236 first.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023