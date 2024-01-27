Solo Leveling Episode 5 Countdown – Release Date and Time

Image: A-1 Pictures

Things look bleak for Sung Jin-woo at the start of Solo-Leveling Episode 4, with the World Weakest Hutner facing down a monster more powerful than any he’s faced before. Against all odds, he triumphs and unlocks the first in a series of extraordinary powers the System will bestow upon him.

Solo Leveling Episode 4 introduces one of the most potent abilities in Sung’s arsenal, and it leaves an impressive first impression that will leave viewers begging to see more of it. Here’s the release date and countdown to Solo Leveling episode 5.

The fifth episode of Solo Leveling will premiere on February 3rd, 2023, at 12:00 JST. After it airs in Japan, the episode will be uploaded onto Crunchyroll‘s official Solo Leveling portal.

The first episode of Solo Leveling‘s English Dub aired on January 20th, so we assume that Solo Leveling Episode 5’s English dub will air on February 17th, two weeks later. Here’s a timezone release guide for the Solo Leveling Episode 5 sub.

Time Zone Release Time and Date Pacific Time (PDT) 7:00 A.M., January 27th. Mountain Time (MST) 8:00 A.M., January 27th. Central Time (CT) 9:00 A.M., January 27th. Eastern Time (EST) 10:00 A.M., January 27th. Atlantic Time (AST) 11:00 A.M. January 27th. British Summer Time (BST) 3:00 P.M., January 27th. Central European Time (CEST) 4:00 P.M., January 27th. Moscow (MSK) 6:00 P.M., January 27th. Indian Standard Time (IST) 8:30 P.M., January 27th. Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 10:00 A.M., January 28th. Philippines (PHT) 11:00 A.M., January 28th. Australian Central Time (ACST) 2:00 P.M., January 28th.

Face-to-face with a Steel-Jawed Lycan, Sung fights tooth and nail to stay alive and slay the beast. Eventually, he succeeds and is rewarded with a “Level-Up” that improves his physical attributes. Unfortunately, the death of the Lycan attracts the attention of its pack, who swarm Sung in full force.

With his increased might, Sung slays the pack of Lycans and attempts to exit the dungeon. However, he realizes too late that he’s fallen into a trap and finds himself facing off against a giant, poisonous serpent. In classic anime-protagonist fashion, Sung finds the will to persevere and triumph by remembering his vow to become stronger and kills the snake, receiving a gland of its venom as a reward.

As all this is happening, Sung’s friend Lee Joohee is called on to help slay a stone elemental that broke free from a nearby dungeon. Still traumatized by the disastrous expedition that nearly cost her and Sung their lives, Joohee has trouble healing her fellow Hunters, who are quickly overwhelmed. Fortunately for them, Sung emerges from the dungeon and finishes off the elemental, revealing his newfound strength to Joohee and the assembled crowd.

