Former Attack on Titan Editor Arrested Following Grisly Court Case

Former Kodansha editor Jung-hyun Park, known for his work on Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan and Seven Deadly Sins has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for the murder of his wife.

On July 18, 2024, the former Kodansha editor was sentenced to 11 years in prison following a retrial for the murder of his wife, which had originally been investigated during August 2016. He was initially arrested for the horrific event back in January 2017, with prosecutors initially pursuing a 15 year sentence.

When the investigation began, Park gave a series of unreliable stories. Initially, he told investigators that his wife had committed suicide, and then changed his story, stating that she had fallen down a flight of stairs. Once the ambulance arrived, her body was found at the base of the stairs with the cause of death ruled as suffocation. In the court proceedings, when Park’s claims of suicide were challenged, he claimed that his wife has been acting violently before taking her own life. He continued to tell Tokyo Reporter that the reason for the inconsistencies in his story was to avoid their children learning of what happened with their mother. The judge concluded on July 18 that Park’s story had too many inconsistencies, stating, “It is too sudden and unnatural that the wife lost consciousness and then moved around so much that she made a noise, and then committed suicide.”

Park has announced that he intends to pursue an appeal on the decision. Park had been working for Kodansha since 1999, and had worked on the Bessatsu Shonen magazine as the editor for Attack on Titan, and later moved to begin work as an editor for Weekly Morning.

