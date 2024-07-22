Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Eren as the Founding Titan in Attack on Titan
Image: MAPPA / Kodansha
Category:
Anime
Manga

Former Attack on Titan Editor Arrested Following Grisly Court Case

Jung-hyun Park was just arrested to 11 years in prison following High Court trial.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 04:48 pm

Warning: The following is a developing story and contains mentions of sensitive topics such as death and domestic violence.

Recommended Videos

Former Kodansha editor Jung-hyun Park, known for his work on Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan and Seven Deadly Sins has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for the murder of his wife.

Everything We Know About the Jung-hyun Park Case

On July 18, 2024, the former Kodansha editor was sentenced to 11 years in prison following a retrial for the murder of his wife, which had originally been investigated during August 2016. He was initially arrested for the horrific event back in January 2017, with prosecutors initially pursuing a 15 year sentence.

When the investigation began, Park gave a series of unreliable stories. Initially, he told investigators that his wife had committed suicide, and then changed his story, stating that she had fallen down a flight of stairs. Once the ambulance arrived, her body was found at the base of the stairs with the cause of death ruled as suffocation. In the court proceedings, when Park’s claims of suicide were challenged, he claimed that his wife has been acting violently before taking her own life. He continued to tell Tokyo Reporter that the reason for the inconsistencies in his story was to avoid their children learning of what happened with their mother. The judge concluded on July 18 that Park’s story had too many inconsistencies, stating, “It is too sudden and unnatural that the wife lost consciousness and then moved around so much that she made a noise, and then committed suicide.”

Park has announced that he intends to pursue an appeal on the decision. Park had been working for Kodansha since 1999, and had worked on the Bessatsu Shonen magazine as the editor for Attack on Titan, and later moved to begin work as an editor for Weekly Morning.

Source: Tokyo Reporter

Reviewed on
Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.