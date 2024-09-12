VTuber IronMouse At Risk Of Losing YouTube Channel Due To Copyright Issues

VShojo superstar IronMouse has helped pave the way for VTubing to reach mainstream appeal online, especially in the west. Recently, though, the content creator has been at risk of losing her VOD YouTube channel due to the website’s copyright rules.

For those that don’t keep up with the VTubing community, part of what makes the niche form of content creation so special is that it gives creators the chance to stay completely anonymous with the use of handcrafted avatars, most of which look like hyper-stylized anime characters.

IronMouse is one of these streamers, obviously, and one that chooses to keep her real identity fully anonymous, which is what’s threatening the livelihood of her YouTube channel. During a livestream on Twitch on September 8, 2024, IronMouse informed her audience that her VOD YouTube channel currently has three copyright strikes against it, and that the only way to dispute the claims would involve sending compromising personal information – something the popular streamer just isn’t willing to do.

“Apparently, my VOD channel got a copyright strike three times in a row so it’s going to get deleted.” IronMouse

A fellow VTuber, EzzyDesu, who works with IronMouse, also weighed in on the situation, providing additional details, stating that VShojo has gotten involved and are speaking to YouTube directly to try and sort out the issue.

“The request for personal information is just YouTube’s broken system, not some evil person trying to doxx her as people are claiming right now. So be mad at YouTube.” EzzyDesu

While there’s hope the situation will be sorted out, there’s been no official word from YouTube or IronMouse on the video hosting site’s final decision on the matter.

