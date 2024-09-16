Image Credit: Bethesda
Castlevania Season 1 scene of Alucard leaping to kill a group of vampires
Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Gets Terrifying New Trailer & Release Date On Netflix

Alucard is back – and ready to take on the Vampire Messiah.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Sep 16, 2024 02:07 pm

Netflix‘s “GeekedWeek’ is officially underway, revealing new trailers and release windows for some of the biggest series in the streaming platform’s catalogue.

The beloved animated adaptation of Castlevania‘s latest installment, Nocturne, has finally received its official release window along with a gorgeously animated trailer to get fans excited for whats to come in the new year.

Originally announced in October 2023, the second season of Castlevania: Nocturne is dropping on Netflix in January 2025. The trailer gives fans a glimpse at Alucard and Richter’s impending, iconic team-up, along with a sneak peak at some of the enemies the pair will be pit against in the new season.

Castlevania: Nocturne‘s first season was a hit with critics and fans alike, scoring a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. The series takes place in 1792 during the French Revolution and primarily follows Richter Belmont, a Vampire Hunter, alongside his adoptive sister Maria as they attempt the stop the rise of the Vampire Messiah. The end of season 1 marked the return of Alucard, the son of Dracula and an iconic figure that appeared in the original Castlevania animated adaptation.

