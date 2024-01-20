Solo Leveling Episode 4 Countdown – Release Date and Time

Image: A-1 Pictures

Solo-Leveling Episode 3 is the turning point that will define the rest of the series going forward. As Sung Jin-woo sits bloody and asymmetrical at the sill of death’s doors, a mysterious power reveals itself, giving the world’s weakest Hunter a chance to turn the tides forever.

With the System giving him all the tools he needs to challenge the rules that bind all Hunters, Sung’s journey is about to kick into high gear. Here’s the release date and countdown to Solo Leveling episode 4.

Solo Leveling Episode 4 Release Details & Countdown

The second episode of Solo Leveling will premiere on January 27th, 2023, at 12:00 JST. After it airs in Japan, the episode will be uploaded onto Crunchyroll‘s official Solo Leveling portal.

The English dub of Solo Leveling aired on Jan. 20, so we assume that the Solo Leveling Episode 4 English dub will air Feb. 10, three weeks later. Here’s a timezone release guide for the Solo Leveling Episode 4 sub.

Time Zone Release Time and Date Pacific Time (PDT) 7:00 A.M., January 27th. Mountain Time (MST) 8:00 A.M., January 27th. Central Time (CT) 9:00 A.M., January 27th. Eastern Time (EST) 10:00 A.M., January 27th. Atlantic Time (AST) 11:00 A.M. January 27th. British Summer Time (BST) 3:00 P.M., January 27th. Central European Time (CEST) 4:00 P.M., January 27th. Moscow (MSK) 6:00 P.M., January 27th. Indian Standard Time (IST) 8:30 P.M., January 27th. Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 10:00 A.M., January 28th. Philippines (PHT) 11:00 A.M., January 28th. Australian Central Time (ACST) 2:00 P.M., January 28th.

Solo Leveling Episode 4 Recap

Just as he’s about to be cleaved in twain by one of the statues that annihilated his adventuring party, Sung suddenly wakes up in a hospital without any injuries. He’s soon greeted by Woo Jinchul, the director of the Hunter Guild’s intelligence division, who reveals that his friend Lee Joohee is alive but undergoing mandatory therapy before questioning how he miraculously survived the disastrous expedition.

Once Jinchul leaves, a series of video-game-like hud screens pop up around Sung, causing him to remember that one of these windows allowed him to survive his ordeal in the dungeon. The screens are extensions of a mysterious entity known as “the System,” which promises to reward Sung with real-life experience points he can use to “level up” in exchange for completing specific “quests.”

“At first, Sung dismisses the System as a trauma-induced hallucination. However, his skepticism is shattered when the System punishes him for not doing his “daily quests” by forcing him to survive an onslaught of monsters for four hours. The next day, he completes his first daily quests, significantly speeding up his recovery.

A few days later, the System guides him to a secret “solo dungeon” and tasks him with clearing it out. Forced into a pack of goblins, Sung finds the will he needs to face his fear by remembering he became a Hutner to support his mother, who suddenly fell into a coma. He manages to kill the goblins, only to be ambushed by a red wolf.

