Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 5 Countdown – Release Date and Time

Things heat up for Rin Okumura and the gang in Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga Episode 5. Shocking revelations about Izumo Kamiki’s past come to light, and a stunning betrayal proves that the Illuminati’s tendrils are wrapped around every level of the True Cross Order.

With one of his friends abducted and another’s true loyalties revealed, Rin and his remaining allies are in for the fight of their young lives. Here’s the release date and countdown for Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga Episode 5.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 5 Release Details and Countdown

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga Episode 5 will be released on February 4, 2023, at 12:30 AM. After its premiere, the episode will be uploaded to Crunchyroll.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 5

Release Date Countdown

We don’t have an official release date for Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga‘s English dub, but we know precisely when each episode is premiering in most timezones worldwide. Here’s a timezone release guide for Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga.

Time Zone Release Time and Date Pacific Time (PDT) 10:30 AM, January 28th. Mountain Time (MST) 11:30 AM, January 28th. Central Time (CT) 12:30 PM, January 28th. Eastern Time (EST) 1:30 PM, January 28th. Atlantic Time (AST) 2:30 PM, January 28th. British Summer Time (BST) 7:30 PM, January 28th. Central European Time (CEST) 7:30 PM, January 28th. Moscow (MSK) 8:30 PM, January 28th. Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:00 PM, January 28th. Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 1:30 PM, January 28th. Philippines (PHT) 2:30 PM, January 28th. Australian Central Time (ACST) 7:30 PM, January 28th.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

Arthur A Angel and Lewin Light interrogate an Illuminati spy, hoping to discover what the secret society has planned. Lewin proves he isn’t afraid to sink to whatever depths he has to to get the information he needs when he brings in the man’s wife and son and threatens them. Desperate to save his family, the spy reveals that the Illuminati is planning to abduct Izumo.

At the same time, Nemu Takara confronts Izumo and reveals that he has been instructed to ensure the Illuminati kidnaps Izumo. Fortunately, Renzo Izuma intervenes, summoning his powerful familiar demon Yamantaka and defeating Nemu with surprising ease… only to knock Izumo unconscious when she tries to leave and get help.

In a moment that’s sure to throw anime-only Blue Exorcist fans for a loop, Shima is revealed to be a member of the Illuminati. Seconds after this revelation, Seraphim demons loyal to the Illuminati’s leader, Lucifer, appear before every branch of the True Cross Order. Rin and his friends arrive on the scene in time to see the King of Light arrive and formally declare war on the organization.

Powerless in the face of such a powerful demon, Rin can only watch in horror as Shima leaves with an unconscious Izumo. To add insult to injury, the Seraphims explode, killing countless exorcists. Left with no other options, Mephisto Pheles sends Rin and his friends on a dangerous mission to save Izumo.

- This article was updated on January 28th, 2024