Solo Leveling Season 1 English Dub Release Date Schedule

Image: A-1 Pictures

Over four months after its initial announcement, the English dub of Solo Leveling’s English Dub has finally arrived. English-speaking anime fans can now watch the world’s weakest Hunter, Sung Jin-woo, defy the odds and face the monstrous forces threatening to destroy his world.

Recommended Videos

Now that the first episode of Solo Leveling‘s English Dub is out, we have a pretty good idea of what the release schedule for the rest of the series will look like. Here’s the release schedule for the English Dub of Solo Leveling Season 1.

Solo Leveling Season 1 English Dub Episodes Release Date Schedule

Image: A-1 Pictures

The first episode of Solo Leveling‘s English Dub premiered on Crunchyroll on January 20th, 2024, at 9:00 A.M. This is exactly two weeks after the first episode premiered in Japan, so the rest of the English Dub’s episodes will likely follow a similar pattern. Based on this information, here’s a release date schedule for the rest of Solo Leveling‘s English Dub.

Episode 1 January 20th, 2024 Episode 2 January 27th, 2024 Episode 3 February 3rd, 2024 Episode 4 February 10th, 2024 Episode 5 February 17th, 2024 Episode 6 February 24th, 2024 Episode 7 March 2nd, 2024 Episode 8 March 9th, 2024 Episode 9 March 16th, 2024 Episode 10 March 23rd, 2024 Episode 11 March 30th, 2024 Episode 12 April 6th, 2024

Solo Leveling Timezone Release Chart

Image: A-1 Pictures

Crunchyroll operates in many different countries, so the release date for Solo Leveling‘s English Dub will be different depending on what region you are watching it in. If you’re a Solo Leveling fan worried about missing the premiere because of the time difference, we’ve got you covered! Here’s a timezone release chart for Solo Leveling‘s English Dub.

Time Zone Release Time and Date Pacific Time (PDT) 6:00 A.M., January 27th. Mountain Time (MST) 7:00 A.M., January 27th. Central Time (CT) 8:00 A.M., January 27th. Eastern Time (EST) 9:00 A.M., January 27th. Atlantic Time (AST) 10:00 A.M. January 27th. British Summer Time (BST) 2:00 P.M., January 27th. Central European Time (CEST) 3:00 P.M., January 27th. Moscow (MSK) 5:00 P.M., January 27th. Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:30 P.M., January 27th. Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 9:00 A.M., January 28th. Philippines (PHT) 10:00 A.M., January 28th. Australian Central Time (ACST) 1:00 P.M., January 28th.

Solo Leveling English Dub Voice Cast

Image: A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling‘s English Dub voice cast was unveiled during Crunchyroll’s industry panel at Anime NYC. Many well-known anime voice actors and actresses have lent their voices to this animated adaption of the hit Manwha of the same name, and I can confirm that their talent is on full display in the first episode.

Here are all the actors and actresses in Solo LEveling’s English Dub.

Aleks Le as protagonist Sung Jinwoo

Justine Briner as sidekick Yoo Jinho

Rebecca Wang as sister Sung Jinnah

Michelle Rojas as S-rank hunter Cha Hae-in

Ian Sinclair as flame-wielder Choi Jong-in

Christopher R. Sabat as Beast Baek Yoonho

Kent Williams as chairman Go Gunhee

SungWon Cho as chief inspector Woo Jinchul

Dani Chambers as protagonist’s friend Lee Joohee

Solo Leveling English Dub trailer

Here’s the trailer for Solo Leveling‘s English Dub! This trailer shows off just some of the fantastic performances Aleks Le, Justine Briner, and others deliver in just the first few episodes of the Dub, as well as a sick sneak preview of the gorgeously animated action that is drawing so many anime fans to this series.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2024