Solo Leveling Season 1 English Dub Release Date Schedule

Over four months after its initial announcement, the English dub of Solo Leveling’s English Dub has finally arrived. English-speaking anime fans can now watch the world’s weakest Hunter, Sung Jin-woo, defy the odds and face the monstrous forces threatening to destroy his world.
Now that the first episode of Solo Leveling‘s English Dub is out, we have a pretty good idea of what the release schedule for the rest of the series will look like. Here’s the release schedule for the English Dub of Solo Leveling Season 1.
Solo Leveling Season 1 English Dub Episodes Release Date Schedule
The first episode of Solo Leveling‘s English Dub premiered on Crunchyroll on January 20th, 2024, at 9:00 A.M. This is exactly two weeks after the first episode premiered in Japan, so the rest of the English Dub’s episodes will likely follow a similar pattern. Based on this information, here’s a release date schedule for the rest of Solo Leveling‘s English Dub.
|Episode 1
|January 20th, 2024
|Episode 2
|January 27th, 2024
|Episode 3
|February 3rd, 2024
|Episode 4
|February 10th, 2024
|Episode 5
|February 17th, 2024
|Episode 6
|February 24th, 2024
|Episode 7
|March 2nd, 2024
|Episode 8
|March 9th, 2024
|Episode 9
|March 16th, 2024
|Episode 10
|March 23rd, 2024
|Episode 11
|March 30th, 2024
|Episode 12
|April 6th, 2024
Solo Leveling Timezone Release Chart
Crunchyroll operates in many different countries, so the release date for Solo Leveling‘s English Dub will be different depending on what region you are watching it in. If you’re a Solo Leveling fan worried about missing the premiere because of the time difference, we’ve got you covered! Here’s a timezone release chart for Solo Leveling‘s English Dub.
|Time Zone
|Release Time and Date
|Pacific Time (PDT)
|6:00 A.M., January 27th.
|Mountain Time (MST)
|7:00 A.M., January 27th.
|Central Time (CT)
|8:00 A.M., January 27th.
|Eastern Time (EST)
|9:00 A.M., January 27th.
|Atlantic Time (AST)
|10:00 A.M. January 27th.
|British Summer Time (BST)
|2:00 P.M., January 27th.
|Central European Time (CEST)
|3:00 P.M., January 27th.
|Moscow (MSK)
|5:00 P.M., January 27th.
|Indian Standard Time (IST)
|7:30 P.M., January 27th.
|Vietnam and Thailand (ICT)
|9:00 A.M., January 28th.
|Philippines (PHT)
|10:00 A.M., January 28th.
|Australian Central Time (ACST)
|1:00 P.M., January 28th.
Solo Leveling English Dub Voice Cast
Solo Leveling‘s English Dub voice cast was unveiled during Crunchyroll’s industry panel at Anime NYC. Many well-known anime voice actors and actresses have lent their voices to this animated adaption of the hit Manwha of the same name, and I can confirm that their talent is on full display in the first episode.
Here are all the actors and actresses in Solo LEveling’s English Dub.
- Aleks Le as protagonist Sung Jinwoo
- Justine Briner as sidekick Yoo Jinho
- Rebecca Wang as sister Sung Jinnah
- Michelle Rojas as S-rank hunter Cha Hae-in
- Ian Sinclair as flame-wielder Choi Jong-in
- Christopher R. Sabat as Beast Baek Yoonho
- Kent Williams as chairman Go Gunhee
- SungWon Cho as chief inspector Woo Jinchul
- Dani Chambers as protagonist’s friend Lee Joohee
Solo Leveling English Dub trailer
Here’s the trailer for Solo Leveling‘s English Dub! This trailer shows off just some of the fantastic performances Aleks Le, Justine Briner, and others deliver in just the first few episodes of the Dub, as well as a sick sneak preview of the gorgeously animated action that is drawing so many anime fans to this series.
- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2024