Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 4 Countdown – Release Date and Time

Rin Okumura and all his friends take some time off from demon hunting to enjoy the True Cross Academy’s annual school festival in the third episode of Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga. Unfortunately, unbeknownst to any of them, the Illuminati’s sinister machinations are beginning to unfold.

With an unexpected confrontation set to go down in the next episode, the story of Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga is about to take off. Now that I’ve got your attention, here’s the release date and countdown for Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 4.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 3 Release Details and Countdown

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga episode 3 will be released on January 28, 2023, at 12:30 AM. After its premiere, the episode will be uploaded to Crunchyroll.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 4

Release Date Countdown

So far, there’s no official word on when Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga’s English dub is coming, but we know precisely when each episode is premiering in most timezones worldwide. Here’s a timezone release guide for Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga.

Time Zone Release Time and Date Pacific Time (PDT) 10:30 AM, January 28th. Mountain Time (MST) 11:30 AM, January 28th. Central Time (CT) 12:30 PM, January 28th. Eastern Time (EST) 1:30 PM, January 28th. Atlantic Time (AST) 2:30 PM, January 28th. British Summer Time (BST) 7:30 PM, January 28th. Central European Time (CEST) 7:30 PM, January 28th. Moscow (MSK) 8:30 PM, January 28th. Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:00 PM, January 28th. Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 1:30 PM, January 28th. Philippines (PHT) 2:30 PM, January 28th. Australian Central Time (ACST) 7:30 PM, January 28th.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

Hoping to attend the school festival, Rin and Shima Renzo begin looking for potential plus-ones. Unfortunately for both of them, every girl in the academy turns them down. Things start looking up for Rin when Shiemi Moriyama officially enrolls at the academy, but his hopes are dashed when she reveals she wants to ask out his brother Yukio.

As this is going on, the leadership of the True Cross Order launches an internal investigation, suspecting that one of their members is secretly a mole for the Illuminati. Shura Kiragakure begins tailing Nemu Takara, a quiet boy in Rin’s class who only communities through a puppet, suspecting him of being the spy.

Needing an extra hand to run his food stand, Rin asks Izumo Kamiki to help man it. Having been turned down by Yukio, Shiemi arrives at the festival to deliver flowers, and Rin finds the courage to ask her out. As the two dance, Nemu confronts Izumo and presents her with a fox doll belonging to one of her relatives.

- This article was updated on January 21st, 2024