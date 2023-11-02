10 Strongest Characters in Jujutsu Kaisen

Image: MAPPA

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen is one where negative emotions can spawn terrifying monsters and grant superhuman abilities to anyone who is even slightly unhinged. As one would expect, this means that the dimly lit streets of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s incarnation of Tokyo are utterly crawling with powerful beings.

The unique nature of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s power system means that a character who could be considered a weakling can defeat much more powerful foes. However, there is a handful of jujutsu sorcerers and cursed spirits who exist in a league all their own. Here’s our ranking of the top ten most powerful characters in Jujutus Kaisen.

Warning: Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen are incoming!

10. Kento Nanami

Image: Mappa

Kento Nanami is the living embodiment of the age-old adage “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” Armed with a deep understanding of the physics behind Cursed Energy manipulation and his signature “Ratio” Cursed Technique, which allows him to create artificial weak points on his enemies, Nanami has more than earned his ranking as a grade-one Jujutsu Sorcerer.

Nanami’s exceptional skill is amplified even further by the twin set of salaryman-themed Binding Vows he’s placed on himself, “Overtime” and “Revealing One’s Hand.” These Binding Vows severely limit Nanami’s Cursed Energy output during the day in exchange for strengthening it immensely at night, ensuring that he’s always fighting at his best during the hours most Jujutsu Sorcerers operate.

9. Choso

Image MAPPA

Choso is the eldest member of the close-knit clan of human/Cursed Spirit hybrids known as the Cursed Womb: Death Paintings, and he is easily the most powerful of them all. The heart of a cunning and powerful warrior beats within Choso’s chest, and that ferocity is guaranteed to emerge when one of his siblings is put in harm’s way.

Born with an innate Cursed Technique that allows him to manipulate his blood, Choso can use the demonic ichor flowing through his veins to fire long-range projectiles and form razor-sharp blood daggers. He can also parasitically drain the cursed energy of others and transform it into blood, ensuring that he’s never at risk of bleeding out from overusing his Technique

8. Jogo

Image: MAPPA

The embodiment of humanity’s collective fear of natural disasters, the Cursed Spirit Jogo is a living calamity. Capable of making people spontaneously combust, spawning explosive insects, and summoning meteorites, Jogo is a literal force of nature whose sole goal is wiping humanity off the face of the Earth and remolding the planet into a paradise for Cursed Spirits.

Jogo’s base abilities are more than a match for most Jujutsu Sorcerers. Still, the true scope of Jugo’s power only becomes visible when he uses his Domain Expansion, Coffin of the Iron Mountain. This Domain Expansion traps his opponents within the belly of a volcano that amplifies Jogo’s elemental powers ten-fold. Oh, and it also ensures that every empowered attack he throws never misses.

7. Mahito

Image: Mappa

The terrifying embodiment of humanity’s fear of itself, Mahito is one of the first villains Yuji Itadori encounters in Jujutsu Kaisen, and he leaves a lasting impression. A ruthless manipulator who views the people around him as nothing more than pieces on a game board, nothing excites Mahito more than turning people into monsters, literally and figuratively.

Mahito’s innate cursed Technique, Idle Transformation, allows him to mold flesh like a sculptor manipulates clay, enabling him to alter his body however he pleases and transform people into body-horror abominations he can control. If that wasn’t scary enough, his Domain Expansion, Self-Embodiment of Perfection, ensures he doesn’t need to touch someone to twist their body into whatever shape he wants.

6. Suguru Geto

Image: MAPPA

Suguru Geto was once one of Jujtusu High School’s best and brightest, to the point where he was the only one his best friend, Sataru Gojo, considered an equal. Unfortunately, a series of events forced Geto to confront the ugly side of the humans the jujutsu sorcerer community had sworn to protect, causing him to develop a deep hatred of non-Sorcerers that drove him to abandon his former comrades and dedicate his life to committing genocide against humanity.

Geto’s innate Cursed Technique allows him to control Cursed Spirits, and he managed to amass a vast collection of Cursed Spirits before his descent into villainy. With an army of Curse Spirits under his command, Geto can overpower most opponents through sheer numbers. Even if someone does manage to cut through Geto’s horde of familiars and reach him, Geto himself is a skilled hand-to-hand combatant who emits an immense amount of Cursed Energy.

5. Yuki Tsukumo

Image: MAPPA

Yuki Tsukomo is one of only four Jujutsu Sorcerers in Japan who has achieved the rank of Special Grade, putting her in a league all her own. A maverick who refuses to bow to the traditionalist status quo that defines the jujutsu sorcerer community, Tsukimo does as she pleases. Anyone who would try to force her to get back in line will learn why she’s considered a Special Rank Sorcerer.

Like all higher-grade Sorcerers, Tsukimo naturally emits a massive amount of Cursed Energy, which she uses to fuel her innate Cursed Technique: Star Rage. Star Rage allows Tsukomo to infuse her body (and her attacks) with the mass of a star, and she can manipulate that mass to create black holes. When it comes to Tsukumo, what you see is what you get; she could pull the stars from the sky if she wanted to.

4. Kenjaku

Image: MAPPA

Fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime have only gotten a small glimpse of the being known as Kenjaku. However, those caught up with the original manga know how dangerous the entity inhabiting Suguru Geto’s body truly is. An ancient Jujutsu Sorcerer who seeks to streamline humanity’s evolution, Kenjaku has been manipulating events from behind the scenes long before the series started, and the fruits of his machinations keep finding new ways to shake up Jujutsu Kaisen‘s story.

Kenjaku’s innate Cursed Ability allows him to steal the bodies and Cursed Abilities of others, making him the Jujutsu Kaisen equivalent of My Hero Academia‘s All-for-One. Kenjaku wields a veritable armory of Cursed Techniques, including Geto’s Cursed Spirit Manipulation Technique. These abilities would be dangerous enough on their own, but Kenjaku’s unrivaled intellect allows him to weave these Techniques together into dangerous combinations that can overpower almost any opponent.

3. Yuta Okkotsu

Image: MAPPA

Yuta Okkotsu is the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s original one-shot-turned-prequel Jujutus Kaisen 0, and he’s another one of the few special-grade sorcerers operating in Japan. A shy and soft-spoken man stalked from beyond the grave by his childhood friend Rika, Yuta slowly learned to control Rika and find the courage to stand up for himself and those he cares about.

Like Tsukomo, Yuta emits a near-immeasurable amount of Cursed Energy, allowing him to throw quite a bit of power behind any Cursed Technique he uses. Yuta’s innate Cursed Technique, Copy, enables him to copy another Jujutsu Sorcerer or Cursed Spirit temporarily, meaning that he can use any ability he can copy. Oh, and he is still being haunted by Rika, who, after death, became an immensely powerful Cursed Spirit hellbent on protecting him.

2. Satoru Gojo

Image: MAPPA

The blind-fold-brandishing, smug-grinned Satoru Gojo is one of the most essential characters in Jujutsu Kaisen‘s story. The heir of the powerful Gojo Family, Gojo shares many traits seen in other Shonen mentor figures like Kakashi Hatake. This includes a powerful, hereditary technique that sets him leagues apart from almost every other character in the series.

Gojo’s primary claim to fame is his family’s signature ability, the Six Eyes. This ability, used in tandem with Gojo’s other hereditary Cursed Technique, Limitless, allows Gojo to manipulate space. Whether creating insurmountable barriers or crushing his foes with infinite force, Gojo can instantly defeat almost any foe, with one notable exception.

1. Ryōmen Sukuna

Image: MAPPA

The entity known as Ryomen Sukuna was once a regular human being, but it didn’t take long for him to become a monster. Born during the so-called “Golden Age of Jujtusu Sorcery,” Sukuna earned the title “King of Curses” by annihilating any Jujusu Sorcerer who tried to oppose him. Even in death, his malignant essence lingered through the ages, festering within what little remained of his body until it found a suitable host in Yuji Itadori.

A warped being with four arms and two faces, Sukuna blurs the line between Jujutsu Sorcerer and Cursed Spirit, and his power is almost beyond measure. With immense physical strength and an unnamed Cursed Technique that allows him to cleave through nearly anything with invisible blades of Cursed Energy, Sukuna is the closest thing the world of Jujutsu Kaisen has to a god. Unfortunately for everyone else, he’s quite the wrathful one.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023