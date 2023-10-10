Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen English Sub & Dub?

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

It is no surprise for anime fans that Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most beloved shows to have been released in the last couple of years. Its intriguing plot, charming characters, epic fights, and awe-inspiring animation have quickly gained the series a loyal following. Fans of Yuji’s adventures with impatiently for each new episode to be released.

Related: All Jujutsu Kaisen Arcs in Order

Still, many anime fans have not yet invested themselves in the show, mostly because they are unaware of where they can watch it. To help them with their struggles, we have compiled all the information about where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen, either in its English sub or dub versions.

Jujutsu Kaisen English Sub and Dub Streaming Details

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

Fans who want to enjoy Jujutsu Kaisen, whether in its English sub or dub versions, can do so via Crunchyroll. This has been the case for the first two seasons of the anime, and while nothing has been confirmed for season three, likely, it will likely also be released on this streaming service. On this platform, fans can enjoy both versions of the anime.

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Watch Order, Explained

Nonetheless, it is important to remind viewers that the English dub version of the anime adaptation is not released at the same time as the sub. It takes a few weeks for the dub release to become available, unlike the sub-release which is uploaded to the website hours after the Japanese broadcast. The show is a part of Crunchyroll’s premium service, so fans will need to pay a small fee to watch it.

How Many Seasons Are Available on Crunchyroll?

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

As of October 2023, Crunchyroll has the first two seasons of the anime adaptation of Gege’s manga available. The first season has 24 episodes, covering the first 63 chapters of the manga created by Gege Akutani.

The second season, which has 23 episodes, is expected to end just as the Shibuya Incident Arc concludes, but it has not yet been confirmed. The aforementioned streaming service also allows fans to watch the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, which serves as a prequel to the anime.

- This article was updated on October 10th, 2023