All Jujutsu Kaisen Arcs in Order

Image: MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen is the longest-running series in the Dark Trio of Shonen manga. It’s sold over 70 million copies and is among the most popular series around, manga or anime. Alongside having over 200 chapters and an upcoming Season 2 for its anime produced by the awesome studio MAPPA, Jujutsu Kaisen has had some memorable stories so far. Here are all the Jujutsu Kaisen story arcs in order, as well as their place in the manga and anime!

What Are the Story Arcs of Jujutsu Kaisen?

The central story and premise of Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji Itadori as he develops an awareness of the occult and Cursed Energy. Every living being in the series gives off this energy, but this energy left uncontrolled also results in Curses manifesting.

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

Having just witnessed the death of his grandfather, and imparted with the deathbed wish of helping others and not die alone, Yuji protects Jujutsu sorcerer Megumi Fushiguro. In doing so, he kicks off the story’s plot. To protect Megumi, Yuji consumed a talisman resembling the shriveled finger of a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna, thereby becoming his host.

While much of the story involves eliminating Sukuna, other major plots come and go with the series, featuring some truly larger-than-life characters. Here are the story arcs of Jujutsu Kaisen:

Cursed Child Arc (Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Manga Chapters 0-1 to 0-4, Anime Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie)

Chapters 0-1 to 0-4, Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie) Fearsome Womb Arc (Chapters 1-18, Episodes 1-8)

Vs. Mahito Arc (Chapters 19-31, Episodes 9-13

Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc (Chapters 32-54, Episodes 14-21)

Death Painting Arc (Chapters 55-64, Episodes 22-24)

Gojo’s Past Arc / Hidden Inventory Arc (Chapters 65-79, anime Season 2 Episodes TBD)

Shibuya Incident Arc (Chapters 79-136)

Itadori’s Extermination Arc (Chapters 137-143)

Perfect Preparation Arc (Chapters 144-158)

Culling Game Arc (Chapters 159-222)

Shinjuku Showdown Arc (Chapters 223-TBD)

The series has had a rich 5 years so far, and a wonderful cast of characters introduced. That we get it so frequently, often in weekly installments, is awesome, and seeing it brought lovingly to life by MAPPA is icing on the cake. We look forward to seeing just how far Jujutsu Kaisen will go!

- This article was updated on June 16th, 2023