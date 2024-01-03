Next Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter Countdown – Chapter 248

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The fate of Hiromi Higuruma may have been decided in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247. However, while the fallen defense attorney may not have stood a chance against the King of Surces, his final act may have given Yuji Itadori everything he needed to take Sukuna down for good.

If the end of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 is anything to go off of, Yuji and Sukuna are finally about to come to blows. Here’s everything you need to know about the countdown and release date of Jujtusu Kaisen Chapter 248!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 Release Date and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 will be released on Sunday, January 28th, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. This marks the first break in Jujutsu Kaisen‘s 2024 schedule. Late last year, series creator Gege Akutami stated that their edition to the Dark Shonen Trio will end by December of this year, and it’s unclear if this break will impact that prediction in any meaningful way.

2024 will be a big year for Jujutsu Kaisen, and fans worldwide will undoubtedly want to be there to see where each turn the story’s final act takes will lead. This handy release chart outlines when new chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen become available in every country the series is (officially) available in, so check it out if you want to know!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248

Release Date Countdown

Where to Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247

Jujutsu Kaisen is available on several websites, and the most accessible and user-friendly is Viz Media. Unfortunately, unless you pay for a premium subscription, you’ll be limited in the number of chapters you can read. Another safe option is Manga Plus if you’re willing to use what some might consider a less legitimate source to read your manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248 Recap

Recognizing Higuruma as his most pressing threat, Sukuna targets the defense attorney with everything he’s got. When Yuji intervenes, Sukuna unleashes a devastating new attack: Scales of the Dragon Recoil: Twin Meteors, a mockery of Satoru Gojo‘s signature move, Hollow Technique: Purple. As the dust settles, we’re shown a gruesome full-page panel of a bloody, one-armed Higuruma struggling to stand.

Fortunately, a last-minute save by Choso gives Higuruma a chance to stab one of Sukuna’s hands with the Executioner’s Balde. Unfortunately, Sukuna cancels out the attack by preemptively severing his arm. He then hits Higuruma point-blank with Dismantle, carving the lawyer to ribbons.

However, before he falls in a manner entirely similar to Kento Nanami, Higuruma tosses the Executioner’s Blade to Yuji. Adamantly declaring that he’s a Jujutsu Sorcerer, Sukuna’s former vessel plunges the Executioner’s Blade into the King of Curses back, ending the chapter.

